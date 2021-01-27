Entertainment
Gregory Sierra, actor known for his sitcom work, dies at 83
Gregory Sierra, an actor who easily navigated between comedy and drama, but who was best known for his supporting roles on the sitcoms Sanford and Son and Barney Miller, died Jan. 4 at his home in Laguna Woods, Calif. He was 83 years.
His wife, Helene Sierra, said the cause was stomach and liver cancer.
Lanky and bald, Mr. Sierra started out in Hollywood in the late 1960s and early 1970s taking modest roles, most notably in the sitcom The Flying Nun and the secret agent series Mission Impossible, as well as the sequel to the 1970 film Beneath the Planet of the Apes. .
With his Puerto Rican origins, Mr. Sierra often played ethnic roles, including Latinos, Italians, and Native Americans.
In 1972, during his second season, he joined the cast of Sanford and Son, one of Norman Lears’ many groundbreaking sitcoms, in the recurring role of Julio Fuentes, a junk dealer who lived next door to Fred Sanford (Redd Foxx), who also had a junkyard with his son, Lamont (Demond Wilson), in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. He remained until 1975.
Julio tried to befriend Fred but was the frequent target of his insults.
Why don’t you go work in your yard, Fred tells Julio in one episode. Go take a bath. Go milk your goat.
I did it all this morning, said Julio.
Why don’t you go back to Puerto Rico? Said Fred.
I’m from New York and I can live in any of the 50 states I want, Julio replies.
Why don’t you try Alaska? Fred answers. It is a state.
Mr Sierra left Sanford and Son to become a member of the original cast of Barney Miller, the Emmy-winning sitcom starring Hal Linden set at a police station in Greenwich Village. As Detective Sgt. Chano Amenguale, Mr. Sierra earned special praise for a 1975 episode that he was emotionally devastated and nearly collapsed after killing two gunmen.
After two seasons, he left Barney Miller when he was cast to star in an ensemble comedy, AES Hudson Street, at an emergency department hospital in Manhattan. He played a doctor in the series, which debuted in 1978.
In his review, The New York Timess television critic John J. OConnor described AES Hudson Street as stupid, often downright stupid, and sometimes insulting. But, he added, with Mr Sierra being there to hold the nonsense together, it shouldn’t be written off too quickly.
ABC canceled it after five episodes.
Mr. Sierra was also a part of the original Miami Vice cast in 1984, as Commander of Detectives played by Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson. But he left after four episodes; his character was murdered after deciding to quit the show. He didn’t like Miami and some of the people he worked with, his wife said by phone. He gave up a lot to quit the show.
Gregory Joseph Sierra was born January 25, 1937 in Manhattan and raised in Spanish Harlem. His parents abandoned him when he was young and he was raised by an aunt.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Sierra is survived by his step-daughters, Kelly and Jill, and a step-granddaughter. Her first two marriages ended in divorce.
After serving in the Air Force, Mr. Sierra went with a friend to an audition at a drama school in Manhattan. Mr. Sierra was not there for the audition, but after doing an improvisation with his friend, it was he and not his friend who entered the school.
He then toured with the National Shakespeare Company and appeared as King of Austria in King John at the New York Shakespeare Festival (now Shakespeare in the Park) in 1967.
He moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s and maintained a prolific acting pace for 30 years, mostly in supporting roles.
One of its most fascinating characters appeared in a 1973 episode of All in the Family. His character, Paul Benjamin, was a Jewish vigilante who attempted to protect the home of Archie Bunker (Carroll OConnor), whose front door was covered with a swastika. Mr. Sierra imbued the character with humor and self-confidence.
Believing that ignorant and bigoted Archie was the victim of anti-Semitism, Paul tells him to his confusion and dismay. You certainly don’t look Jewish.
Well, there’s a good reason for that, Archie said. I am not a Jew.
It turns out that the swastika was intended for a Jewish neighbor with a similar address. Moments after Paul leaves the Bunker house, he is killed by a car bomb.
Mr. Sierras ‘most recent credited role was as screenwriter in The Other Side of the Wind (2018), Orson Welless’ long-delayed film about a director (John Huston), which was set in the 1970s but which was not released until 2018.
In 2009, Mr Sierra returned to the stage after 40 years as a British police officer in a production of See How They Run at the theater in Laguna Woods Village, the retirement community where he lived.
He hadn’t been on stage for very long, so he was a little nervous, John Perak, who directed Mr. Sierra in the production, said over the phone. I said, Greg, have no fear, it’s not a big deal. He came prepared and did very well.
