Gregory Sierra, actor known for his sitcom work, dies at 83

Gregory Sierra, an actor who easily navigated between comedy and drama, but who was best known for his supporting roles on the sitcoms Sanford and Son and Barney Miller, died Jan. 4 at his home in Laguna Woods, Calif. He was 83 years.

His wife, Helene Sierra, said the cause was stomach and liver cancer.

Lanky and bald, Mr. Sierra started out in Hollywood in the late 1960s and early 1970s taking modest roles, most notably in the sitcom The Flying Nun and the secret agent series Mission Impossible, as well as the sequel to the 1970 film Beneath the Planet of the Apes. .

With his Puerto Rican origins, Mr. Sierra often played ethnic roles, including Latinos, Italians, and Native Americans.

In 1972, during his second season, he joined the cast of Sanford and Son, one of Norman Lears’ many groundbreaking sitcoms, in the recurring role of Julio Fuentes, a junk dealer who lived next door to Fred Sanford (Redd Foxx), who also had a junkyard with his son, Lamont (Demond Wilson), in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. He remained until 1975.