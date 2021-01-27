Canadian female doc champions secretly run marathons in Afghanistan

The hybrid animated / live-action film ‘The Secret Marathon’ follows running mentor Martin Parnell and filmmaker Kate McKenzie carrying a torch for women’s empowerment as part of the Afghanistan Marathon.



Guinness endurance record holder Martin Parnell, who ran 250 marathons in 2010 for a charity, recalls when he decided to run alongside pioneering women in Afghanistan, defying insults and threats to run. secret marathons for freedom.

It happened in 2015 after Parnell suffered a potentially fatal blood clot and grim despair once read an article about Zainab, the first woman to run an official marathon in Afghanistan against local customs. “I am frankly angry that a woman in Afghanistan cannot run in the streets, which I take for granted, without being mistreated by men,” Parnell says. The Hollywood Reporter.

He therefore decided, once back on his feet, to one day line up alongside Zainab in the Afghanistan Marathon to support his courageous fight against intolerance and injustice. The result is The secret marathon, a flawless, feminist-minded documentary about to have a worldwide virtual release This weekend.

Among the daily indignities that young Afghan women face, beyond being deprived of an education or a career, is the inability to run freely outside without risking verbal and physical violence. . ” [Afghan] women can’t just lace up their shoes to run like me. When they run, people call them names, call them prostitutes, throw stones and even receive threats from terrorist organizations, ”says McKenzie, a Canadian filmmaker and first-time marathoner who joined Parnell in his trip to Afghanistan. Running 26.2 miles at high altitude, McKenzie set out to shoot a Parnell-inspired running documentary alongside Zainab and his fellow long-distance runners.

But once on the pitch in Kabul, McKenzie, Parnell and co-director Scott Townend quickly discovered that there was to be no wiggling of the fingers or filming of a documentary as planned. For starters, growing safety concerns forced Zainab, the film’s main character, to withdraw from the marathon at the eleventh hour.

“When I first heard this I was wondering, why am I here?” Parnell said. McKenzie and Townend obtained footage of other young Afghan women about to introduce themselves, but many ultimately requested to be removed from the film due to threats against themselves and their own families.

So, to fill in big gaps in the film’s narrative, McKenzie and her team decided, once back in a Canadian editing room, to use animation by artist Kendyl Lauzon to portray hopes and dreams. women they had met in Afghanistan. “We used animation to allow their voices to always be heard, but in a way that would protect them and their families,” says the director.

Animated footage of Afghan women and their struggle against oppression is juxtaposed with real-life scenes of Parnell and McKenzie preparing for and completing their own marathon in the majestic Hindu Kush mountains of Bamiyan, northwest of Kabul.

To avoid compromising the safety of the marathon itself, the filmmakers used a skeleton team that included cameramen Colin Scheyen and Liam Kearney selfie-sticks during the race and small DSLR cameras to capture interview footage. “We looked more like tourists than a film crew to avoid bringing additional threats to marathon participants,” McKenzie recalls.

And they kept their cinematic ambitions a secret, except for the race organizers, who kept the marathon start location a secret until race day. Hence the title of the film:The secret marathon.

But what could not be sustained were the emotions of Parnell and McKenzie when they encountered Afghans facing far more setbacks and obstacles of an eternal war in their country than any one small Canadian documentary team had to walk through during principal photography. This includes a scene where they visit a refugee family forced to live in a mountain cave which includes a young child brain damaged by an IUD explosion and too scared to leave their doorstep.

“The fact that she was afraid to leave the cave, it just hit me to the bone. Leaving them, I felt guilty, as a white North American male, for stepping away from this. little girl wondering what life she would have. ”Parnell says.“ Yes, we have challenges in North America, but there aren’t many where a family has been living in a cave for 12 years, with five children and the husband is picking potatoes. It takes me to a place where I am disappointed in myself, and disappointed in us, ”he adds.

But Parnell’s redemption came in part during the Afghanistan Marathon itself, where he ended up running the round-trip mountain route alongside Kubra, a young Afghan woman who went above and beyond a goal. initial 10 kilometers to run the entire marathon. The documentary culminates with Parnell and Kubra crossing the finish line, exhausted, but elated, and chronicle the bravery and strength of the Afghan people amid challenges and conflict.

“What we capture in the film is that yes, war, poverty and violence are still present in Afghanistan, but there are also people who are resilient and courageous like Zainab, who are running for equality. gender in sport, ”McKenzie sums up.