Bollywood Roundup: Taapsee Pannu, Rahul Sharma, Kriti Sanon, and more …

Taapsee is nostalgic as she pulls the curtains on ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Bombay– Actress Taapsee Pannu has completed filming on her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket. On Tuesday, she released a nostalgic note reminiscent of the hectic and eventful passage of filming.

“I don’t know if I have the time and the space to explain how this film really turned out. From the basic script I heard in Chennai 3 years ago, to finish filming against all odds in these difficult times. It was a hell of a team effort! She wrote on Instagram.

“I’ll save the details for later, as I’m sure we have a lot more battles to fight until release, but what I can say is that this is a team that will do everything with it.” smile and most easily coz the captain. of this vessel @akvarious believes in working strictly between moments of relaxation with a group of friends on set, instead of the other way around, ”she continued.

“For now, pull the curtains on #RashmiRocket and step up because that Rocket left us in the sky!” #FilmWrap #RashmiRocket ”, concluded Taapsee.

In Akarsh Khurana’s staging, she will be seen as a runner of the Rann of Kutch who faces difficulties during her journey to become an athlete.

Rahul Sharma: Wanted to do web series but only got ‘daring’ scripts

Bombay– Actor Rahul Sharma says he’s always been keen to explore OTT as a medium, but the creators’ fixation on serving up bold content hasn’t given him a chance to do so.

“I wanted to do a web series for a long time but I couldn’t because whatever the offerings they were just talking about daring scenes and asking me if I’m comfortable with them. Like, that was their main concept! says Rahul, who has joined the cast of the web series, “Hello Ji”.

About his new project, he continued, “In this particular web series, they tried not to do this stuff and just kept it in a very real space. Each character, whatever he does, does so at the behest of the script. For the very first time, I’m kissing onscreen, ”he says.

The actor also played a small role in the Maya 3 web series. “In Maya 3 I played a little cameo and right now what I’m doing is a real lead. Technically, I can say that this is my web launch like the very first one, ”he says.

Kangana: Indians supporting farmers’ protests are ‘terrorists’ and should be jailed

Bombay– Actress Kangana Ranaut said on Tuesday that all Indians who supported the ongoing farmers’ protest were terrorists.

“Six brands canceled contracts with me, some had already been signed, others were closing. I said I called farmer terrorists so they couldn’t have me as an ambassador. Today I mean that every Indian who supports these riots is also a terrorist, including anti-national brands, ”Kangana Ranaut tweeted on Republic Day.

“Sick and tired of riots and bloodshed almost every month, Delhi, Bangalore and now Delhi again #RedFort,” the actress wrote in a separate tweet.

The actress also shared a Hindi speaking video, where she said, “We have become a joke in front of the world today. We no longer have prestige. We don’t care that the Prime Minister of another nation is our guest, we can sit naked in front of them. If this continues, there will be no progress in this country. Anyone who supports this so-called farmers’ protest should be jailed. They have reduced our nation, its government and the Supreme Court to a joke.

Kriti Sanon’s sunbathing gives a great holiday vibe

Bombay– Actress Kriti Sanon is making the most of her Republic Day on Tuesday.

She took the time to enjoy the sun.

The actor uploaded images to Instagram where she is seen relaxing with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Wardha Nadiadwala and Kriti Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs makeup stylist.

“Lay down on the grass and enjoy the sun for a bit,” she captioned the image.

The actor is currently filming for the new production of Nadiadwala, the star of Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and is scheduled for release on January 26, 2022.

Kriti gave a preview of the filming on her social media page. She had announced the filming of the first day of the film through a photo posted earlier on her social media page. (IANS)