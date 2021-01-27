Spider-Man’s Incredible Green Goblin Actor Tears Down MCU Return Rumors





Dane DeHaan debunks rumors that he will reprise his role as Green Goblin in the new Spider-Man 3, similar to Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina.

Dane DeHaan has crushed rumors he will return as the Green Goblin in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 movie. Despite some earlier conflicts between Sony and Marvel that nearly ended the MCU Spider-Man race, the untitled third installment of the MCU Spider-Man franchise will give Tom Holland his third attempt at portraying the classic web hero. -sling. Jon Watts returns to direct alongside returning producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Dane DeHaan originally played the infamous villain in the 2014 Sonys movie The Incredible Spider-Man 2, directed by Marc Webb and starring Andrew Garfield as the titular hero. When it was announced that Jamie Foxx would reprise his role as Electro in the same movie, fans began to speculate about DeHaans Green Goblin’s possible return. Green Goblin, one of Spider-Man’s best known villains, is a fan favorite due to his engaging backstory as Peter Parkers friend Harry Osborn who slowly (following in his father’s footsteps, Norman Osborn) transforms into Spider-Mans’ most important arch nemesis (with him, it’s not just business, it’s personal). James Franco also played the character in Sam Raimis Spider Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Upcoming Superhero Movie In 2021 During the press with RadioTimes for her upcoming crime drama TV show ZeroZeroZero, Dane DeHaan has shot down any rumors about his involvement in the upcoming Spider-Man movie. While admitting that he would like to make another movie like The Incredible Spider-Man 2 again, he maintains some confusion over the trajectory of the current Spider-Man franchise, stating, I don’t even know how it would be. He also commented on rumors about his Twitter account by sharing a story about her refusal and asking fans to “tell my mom to stop asking about it. “ There is no truth to these rumors. I don’t even know how it would be done. I would definitely like to remake some kind of film like this. I love making superhero movies or that kind of world and I’m sure I’ll end up in that world. And I have no idea what they’re doing with the Spider-Man movies now, but I don’t really understand a world where that would be possible. Bringing back DeHaan’s Green Goblin isn’t impossible given that Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina reprise their roles as Electro and Doc Ock from the Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire Spider-Man series, respectively. Given their presence in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3could further explore the multiverse – more affectionately named the Spider-Verse after the 2018 Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Although not part of the MCU, Spider-Verse explored Spider-Mans’ relationship with the multiverse more intimately. Additional proof of Homecoming 3 exploring the multiverse is Benedict Cumberbatchs’ Doctor Strange confirmed presence in the filmDoctor Strange was the first MCU movie to clearly establish the existence of the multiverse. While there is excitement about the possibilities offered by the multiverse, for example seeing favorite actors reprise their roles as favorite characters, the multiple storylines are notoriously difficult to navigate, making the stories more prone to inconsistencies in the storyline. plot. This makes the introduction of the multiverse risky, but also with the potential for great rewards. While this rumor may not have been true, what is certain is that Spider-Man fans will have a lot more surprises and nostalgia with Spider-Man: Homecoming 3. More: Spider-Man 3 Can Heartbreakingly Complete Spideys’ True MCU Origin Story Source: RadioTimes, Dane DeHaan The third Alien Prequel reportedly answered the mystery of the original xenomorphic eggs

About the Author Nadira Goffe

(6 published articles)

Nadira Goffe is a film / television news editor for Screen Rant. She received her MA in Media Studies from Leeds University in 2019. Additionally, Nadira is a podcast host, writer and occasional baker. She is based in her hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More from Nadira Goffe







