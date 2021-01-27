After a $ 600 million sale, the extension of the Wattpad Eyes storytelling app





The platform, acquired by South Korean company Naver, has around 90 film and television projects in development.

When South Korean tech giant Naver paid $ 600 million for the Wattpad storytelling app on January 19, the companies pointed to global expansion as the rationale for the deal. Specifically, Wattpad CEO Allen Lau says The Hollywood Reporter, that’s about two numbers. What’s better than 90 million monthly users? One hundred and sixty million users, Lau says. Executive refers to Wattpad combining 90 million users with global digital comic platform Navers Webtoon and its 72 million monthly users, many of them in the US and Japanese markets. Launched in 2006, Wattpad is a digital platform that allows amateur writers to publish their own works of fiction online. The Wattpads model then uses its algorithm to identify intellectual property in its application that can be co-produced as YA projects with entertainment players such as Sony Pictures TV and Universal Cable Productions. An example: The kissing stand as a web novel by Beth Reekles amassed 19 million app reads on Wattpad before becoming a Netflix franchise, with The kissing booth 3 to debut later this year. Before a sale, Ivan Yuen, co-founder of Lau and Wattpad, listened to offers from global players; According to sources, the owner of Spotify and TikTok, ByteDance, has launched official offers. But with Naver as the successful bidder, Wattpad is able to speed up any project of turning the stories on its platform into comics or animation. Michael Yang, Partner at OMERS Ventures, notes: “There is the synergy of form factor, animation / illustration / comics to text, so Webtoon and Wattpad can learn from each other.” Wattpad has around 90 film and television projects in development. To date, around 1,500 of his stories have been published in book form or adapted for television and film. Latest screen adaptations include the Indonesian series Light up, produced with Screenplay Films for the Vidio streamer, and Slow dance, co-produced with Mediacorp of Singapore. Peter Csathy, founder of consultancy firm CreaTV Media, says the deal addresses the issue on a global scale. With Wattpad, Naver now has a premier beachhead for young adults in North America, while Wattpad is growing sufficiently in South Korea and Asia, Csathy says. Aron Levitz, director of Wattpad Studios, says the company sets itself apart from competing producers by conducting field tests with its users on what resonates on the platform before embarking on television or film development. Levitz notes: This is how we find our way in stories, and it’s such a monumental difference in how publishing and entertainment is chosen in the world. And Jim Orlando, who sat in the Wattpad boardroom before launching Wittington Ventures 18 months ago, sees the Naver deal for Wattpad and its machine learning technology changing the rules of the game in the YA space. “Wattpad has a unique ability to identify hits early in the cycle thanks to its artificial intelligence engine, which allows it to bring an out-of-the-box audience from Wattpad to other media and therefore outpace the noise Orlando notes. A version of this story appeared in the January 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.Click here to subscribe.







