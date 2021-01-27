See the series Ways & Means, Grays Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey in New Jersey





Winter mix be damned. People were going to get a glimpse of McDreamy regardless of the weather. Locals watched as an actor on Tuesday Patrick dempsey filmed a TV pilot in Morristown, outside St Peter’s Episcopal Church. The series, a political drama titled Ways and means, is filmed for CBS. Dempsey, 55, who previously played Dr. Derek shepherd, a.k.a McDreamy, a surgeon from the ABC series Grey’s Anatomy, is the star of the series as well as an executive producer. Patrick Dempsey, far left, on the set of “Ways & Means” in Morristown on Tuesday. Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com In Ways and means, formerly called The Whip, Dempsey plays a jaded congressman who begins working with a young congresswoman across the aisle, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Nina Tassler, former president of entertainment at CBS, is also a producer. Dempsey appeared outside Morristown Church on set with several other actors. They were all dressed in formal suits and coats, as if they were attending a service or funeral, and there was a limo and black SUVs at the scene. The Dempseys drama isn’t the only new CBS series to set in New Jersey. The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah, filmed in Jersey City and Paterson and is expected to continue production until spring in Oscar-nominated Newark. Patrick Dempsey is the star and executive producer of “Ways & Means”.Amy Sussman | Getty Images In the show, which is a new take on the 1980s series of the same name, Latifah plays former CIA agent and single mother Robyn McCall. She acts as a protector for the vulnerable, defending those in need. The series premiere will air after the Super Bowl on February 7. A major theatrical production Aaron Sorkins The Trial of the Chicago 7 also shot in Morristown in 2019, at St. Elizabeth University (formerly College of St. Elizabeth), among a series of other New Jersey venues. The Netflix film, featuring an ensemble cast including Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Michael Keaton and Bayonnes Frank Langella, portrays the famous trial of a group of men who staged protests during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The scene turned violent when police officers and the National Guard clashed with protesters. Several organizers have been charged with conspiracy and incitement to riot. Thank you for relying on us to provide journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription. Amy Kuperinsky can be contacted at [email protected] and follow up to @AmyKup on Twitter.







