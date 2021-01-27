BET to Release COVID-19 Vaccine and Black Community A Special Premiere by Tyler Perry on Thursday, January 28 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on BET and BET Her | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 26, 2021 –
Today, BET and media mogul Tyler perry announced a new exclusive special, The COVID-19 vaccine and the black communityA Tyler Perry Special, first Thursday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on BET and BET Her. Amid global health crisis, Perry sits down with top medical experts Carlos del Rio, MD Executive Associate Dean, Emory School of Medicine, Grady Health System, and Kimberly Dyan Manning, MD Professor of Medicine at Grady Health System to address public concerns and fears about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The half-hour special provides useful, factual information for viewers seeking to protect themselves and their families from this unprecedented crisis. By tackling issues head-on, Perry asks the hard-hitting questions to help the community better understand this new vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine and the black communityA Tyler Perry Special joins BET’s list of informative specials that address the impacts of COVID-19 on the black community and answer questions about the vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine and the black communityA Tyler Perry Special is produced by Tyler Perry for Tyler Perry Studios.
ABOUT BET
BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming to African American audiences. The main BET channel is present in 90 million homes and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for black entertainment, music, culture and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting African-American women; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET home entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the world.
ABOUT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS
Tyler Perry Studios is a cutting-edge film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson military base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country. It has a variety of filming locations, including 40 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, 12 specially designed sound stages, 200 acres of green space, and an expansive backlot.
ABOUT THE GRADY HEALTH SYSTEM
Grady, located in Atlanta, is one of the nation’s leading academic safety net health systems, known for its trauma, stroke and burn care. Grady is also a leading research site and was proud to be a part of Moderna vaccine trials.
