Famous Bollywood filmmaker and actor Nikhil Dwivedi was last seen in SonyLIV’s original series Scam 1992. In addition to acting, the actor is known to produce big movies like Dabangg 3 earlier.

Now the latest news is that on Republic Day Nikhil Dwivedi announced his new project. Entitled 1971, the film will present the victory of the Indians over Pakistan in a context of war.

More details regarding this high budget project have not yet been released.

Articles that may interest you:

A d: Teluguruchi – Learn .. Cook .. Enjoy the tasty food