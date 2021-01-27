Entertainment
Actor Deep Sidhu accused of violence
- Farm leaders alleged that Sidhu, who previously publicly aired his differences with Samyukt Kisan Morcha, attempted to defame the farmers’ agitation.
On Tuesday evening, senior agricultural leaders and politicians accused Deep Sidhu, the 36-year-old Punjabi actor-turned-activist, of inciting violence at the Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi.
Sidhu was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) two weeks ago in connection with a sedition case against the banned US-based pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs For Justice.
Farm leaders alleged that Sidhu who had previously publicized his differences with Samyukt Kisan Morcha had attempted to defame the agitation of the farmers. We condemn this act of Deep Sidhu with strong words and believe he was working as a government agent. We did not intend to go to the Red Fort, but he did not follow our guidelines and even misled some young people, said Union President Bharatiya Kisan (Charuni) Gurnam Singh Charuni .
Other leaders said Sidhu tried to ravage the limelight after being sidelined by farm unions. he [Sidhu] posted a video claiming responsibility and justifying the act. Those who hoisted the flag at the Red Fort were entitled to free passage as part of a plot, said BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan.
The controversy began with a Facebook video posted from the cast account around 2 p.m. in which Sidhu could be seen with his supporters at Red Fort. Many of them were holding the Nishan Sahib, the flag of the Sikhs, and a young man could be seen climbing up a pole in the background, the Kesari flag in his hand.
He is the front face of Khalistan and the role he played on Republic Day has made it clear, said Ravneet Singh Bittu, congressman from Ludhiana.
Sidhu posted another video on Facebook at 5:40 p.m., in which he admitted hoisting Nishan Sahib’s flag but said he had done nothing wrong.
But farm leaders were not convinced. Deep Sidhu, who was the election agent for Bharatiya party candidate Janta Sunny Deol and whose photo with Narendra Modi went viral on social media, led the charge at Red Fort [on Tuesday], according to television visuals. This clearly indicates an element of sabotage, said Hannan Mollah, leader of All India Kisan Sabha and member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha.
In 2019, Sidhu campaigned for BJP candidate Sunny Deol, who went on to win the Gurdaspur constituency. He was very close to the Deols family, but later Deol broke away from Sidhu.
