No Man’s Land, Hollywood + Latinos and more

Over the past two decades, comedian George Lopez has been known to make millions laugh in television sitcoms like his eponymous series and animated films like The Smurfs and Rio, but the original Latin King of Comedy has made the conscious decision over the past few years to do things a little differently.

Now Lopez, 59, is open to more dramatic roles. Early in his acting career, he played an abusive boss on Bread and roses, director Ken Loachs drama about housekeeping workers in Los Angeles who fought for better working conditions. The film was then nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000. Later in his career he played a high school teacher Phoenix in the 2015 dramaSpare parts. The true story followed a group of Latino college students who won a major engineering competition.

Yet it wasn’t until around 2018 that Lopez’s dramatic choices began to become the rule, not the exception. Of a vengeful father in The river flows red to an LAPD captain inThe Chicano to a member of the Mexican mafiaThe tax collector, there is nothing funny about the roles Lopez has been drawn to in recent years.

The former late night host continues his serious character streak with No Mans Land. The Western drama tells the story of a young man on the US-Mexico border who accidentally kills an immigrant boy who is traveling to the United States with his family. Blood on his hands, the man entered Mexico to escape his inevitable arrest. Lopez plays a Texas Ranger who begins to follow the fugitive, so he can bring him to justice.

During an interview with Remezcla, Lopez talks about his more serious roles, what he thinks about drug cartel films, the term Latinx and more.

No Mans Land was released in theaters and on VOD platforms on January 22.

Were those recent dramatic roles you accepted a conscious decision on your part to do something different?

It is conscious. I knew Spare parts, but I wasn’t really trying to be there. When it started to get more intense, they asked me if I wanted to be the teacher. It was a very dramatic role. I was not in the whole movie. When I started doing dramatic work I thought it was better to take something a little smaller to get my feet up. [on the ground].

I didn’t come here listening to others. I didn’t come here wanting everyone to like me.

Did trying more dramatic works work for you as someone best known for their comedy?

You know, whatever is going on politically and whatever is going on in people’s hearts, people have such contempt for me and my opinions and my acting. [Making different choices] reminds you to be yourself. I didn’t come here listening to others. I didn’t come here wanting everyone to like me. Maybe the people you surround are not that excited that you are, but you know how hard it is to do it. [No Mans Land] meant something to me. I do it because I thought it was a good story.

Nowadays, if a studio is shooting a movie or TV show at the border, it usually presents a story about the drug cartels. What do you think of the genre and how popular it has become since breaking Bad?

You would hate to think that you have to be theNight ranger trending on Netflix. There are wonderful actors in [the Narcos franchise]. Michael Pea is a wonderful actor [in Narcos: Mexico]. [Pedro Pascal] It’s incredible [in Narcos]. [No Mans Land actor] Jorge [Jimenez] was in Narcos. I was the toughest on projects like this. But it is neither invisible nor invented. I think when something is real, that’s what movies have always tried to do to bring reality to the work.

Courtesy of Margate House Films

Do you think if you had had more opportunities to do dramatic work as a young actor, you would have taken on cholo or gangster roles just to get your foot in the door?

You know when [the TV crime series] hunter was on NBC [in the 1980s], there was a role in the show [to play] an illegal alien who steals a car, and they find a body in the truck. At the time, I didn’t have my SAG (Screen Actors Guild) card.

I remember the guy who represented me [said], They want you to go here tomorrow for the wardrobe. Im like, I don’t do that. He was like, Hey, man, you don’t have to read for that. They gave it to you. I was like, I don’t want it. He was like, but you will join the union. I was like, I don’t want to get into the union like that.

At the time, I consciously didn’t do these things. I was a guy who had principles and beliefs when nobody cared about my principles and beliefs. Managers yelled at me. They couldn’t change my mind. I turned down a ton of stuff.

You did not refuse No Mans Land. Why?

I know how difficult it is to make a film like this. It wouldn’t have been done if Latinos had done it. You watch the characters of the breeder [played by] Frank Grillo and Andie MacDowell and [Andies character] said: What happened to us? because they had compassion on people. When did we become these people? This is a good question for everyone.

Latinos were vilified by the last administration for four years, which led to things like the El Paso massacre two years ago. Do you think Hollywood has a responsibility to reshape the way audiences see Latinos? Or are movies just movies?

Hollywood doesn’t give f ** k about the way they were seen. As a city, they couldn’t care less. These diversity reports were published and were the least represented. You know, I went to El Paso.Donald Trump is gone and took a pic with a baby and met a guy. No one wanted to talk to him. There was a responsibility there. I decided I was going to go.

Hollywood doesn’t give f ** k about the way they were seen.

I didn’t bring any cameras with me. I brought Edward [James] Olmos. We went to talk to every person, every policeman, every doctor and thanked them. I didn’t do it to attract attention. I did it because as a top guy I wanted to show my face and show my respect. As I stood there in that half-mile line of candles and flowers, none of these messages were negative.

Nobodys is really going to take the time to understand Latino culture, Mexican culture, but we don’t hate people. If you don’t hate after [the shooting], that tells you something about people. I also didn’t see a line of Latino artists in front of me to go to El Paso, so I did what I thought was right.

Courtesy of Margate House Films

It’s time to ask quick questions: do you careJavier bardem will play Desi Arnaz?

Do I care that Nicole Kidman will play Lucille Ball? I do, but what am I going to do? When Meryl Streep played a [Chilean in The House of the Spirits] and Walter Beery played Mexican [in Viva Villa!] and Marlon Brando played Zapata [in Viva Zapata!], it’s just like that.

What do you think of the fact that a few Latino actors over the past year have decided to change their stage name to something that represents them as Latinos? So James Roday (televisions Psych) returned to James Roday Rodriguez and Isabel Moner (Dora and the lost city of gold) took her grandmother’s last name and becameIsabela Merced.

Changing the names of peoples in Hollywood is nothing new. I respect them for their return. It is not easy. I don’t think this happens often. You know Linda Ronstadt wasn’t Mexican when she was thin, but later when she started to put on a little weight, it was like, you’re a little bit bigger than the last time. She was like, Well, I’m Mexican. Didn’t I tell you?

Why does the word Latinx trigger people so much?

We don’t have a term that has a solid foundation: Hispanic, Latino, Latinx. It’s almost like whatever way the wind blows, so people don’t respect it because they’re like, How do you get a new identity while you were still trying to forge our original identity? But if it helps young people to be proud of who they are and not run away from it, I agree. If she sticks, I’ll support her. But I think people are watching [Latinos] as one community and were not. Were individuals. Steven Spielberg doesn’t have to make Ron Howard proud. They just have the chance to work. In one way or another, they were all linked and brought together by our culture. This is what is ultimately unfair to Latinos.

People are watching [Latinos] as one community and were not. Were individuals.

What do you think of the attack on theUnited States Capitol earlier this month?

We haven’t seen shit like this in over 200 years. I’m so glad the only Latino selling hot dogs, water, and soda. We have to let the dust settle and come back to one America and not five or six like we have now.

Well, I hope we never have to hear the name Trumps ever again.

I don’t think hell has a day of peace when he comes out. Like I said, it’s not shoplifting until you leave the store. So he’s been protected for the past four years. When he leaves the store, they’ll be like, Excuse me. I was going to need to talk to you.