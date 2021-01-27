Bravo star Madison LeCroy hits back at online reviewer who told her to ‘cover’





Madison LeCroy doesn’t hold back against her criticism. On Sunday, the “Southern Charm” star, 30, took to Instagram to share a sensual snapshot with her nearly 400,000 followers. The photo showed the star rocking a black swimsuit while posing in the sun, though commentators weren’t happy. One user, in particular, told LeCroy: “Your [sic] a mom be descent [sic] and cover !!! “ LeCroy retorted quickly. KRISTIN CAVALLARI IS ‘BACK’ TO HIS ‘OLD SELF’ AMID JAY CUTLER DIVORCE: ‘HE FEELS REALLY DAMN’ “I’m an obvious captain mom Do you suggest I wear a turtleneck,” the star – who posted a day earlier another swimsuit photo wearing a red bikini – said in his sarcastic response. Other social media users were quick to slam the star in her comments section for her alleged affair with ex-husband Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallaris. “Omg. Get. Over. It,” commented one user in reference to the LeCroys caption, who simply read, “Block more than the [sun emoji]. “ “Disturbed,” wrote another social media user, referring to LeCroy’s bikini legend, who said “Unbothered”. KRISTIN CAVALLARI, JAY CUTLER POSES FOR A PHOTO TOGETHER MONTHS AFTER ANNOUNCING THE SPLIT The “Southern Charm” star recently made headlines for sharing text messages – allegedly between herself and Cutler – to prove he was the one chasing her after Cavallari, 34, apparently shadowed LeCroy on social media social. Sharing screenshots from the entire ordeal, the first screenshot shows Cutler, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, booking a flight to visit LeCroy, who lives in Charleston, SC, according to Entertainment tonight. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The second screenshot reveals a more tense conversation between them with Cutler who reportedly wrote, “My name was introduced as well, which I don’t like.” To which LeCroy replied, “Jay, I have done nothing other than respect you and your privacy. I respect you and I respect your family and I would never say anything that would endanger you and your family. family.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “It didn’t appear to be the case,” Cutler, 37, reportedly replied. “Maybe it was accidental. I don’t know. Nobody wants this mess. I appreciate you saying that. I think we can all respect each other and move on. At least.” LeCroy finally pointed out that she was “disgusted by this whole situation”. Fox News Jessica Napoli contributed to this report







