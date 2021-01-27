The city of Cartersville is already considering amendments to the ordinance on the opening of containers

By JAMES SWIFT

Cartersville City Council again addressed the issue of the downtown entertainment zone in a business meeting last week.

An ordinance creating an area where open containers of alcohol are permitted in downtown Cartersville was approved by council earlier this month. Among other conditions, however, is the requirement that only alcohol containers in specially identified tumblers purchased from licensed downtown establishments be permitted within the zone boundaries.

Mayor Matt Santini said this is where the local government has struggled. According to the language of the prescriptions, these mugs must be marked with a 12 ounce cut-off line.

The problem that arose was that in order to print the actual line on that mug, it’s not a printable area for a mug printer, he told the council. Not just anyone in particular, just from an industry perspective.

Cartersville Assistant City Attorney Keith Lovell offered a fairly straightforward solution. Since most mugs come with ridges that already demarcate the 12-ounce line, he said there really is no need for additional markings.

The Cartersville Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has already created welcome kits for downtown businesses that choose to participate in the entertainment zone which, as the ordinance stipulates, is only active at specific times. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Among other requirements, participating businesses must display the language of the orders on their windows.

Councilor Cary Roth, who was the only one to vote against the ordinance earlier this month, said he supported giving those participating companies a copy of the entertainment zone ordinance in its entirety. .

At least have them read it and figure out what it is instead of summarizing it, he said.

Santini said he wouldn’t mind if the city went further and required businesses to maintain a poster with an image of the specially marked cups with the 12-ounce pour line clearly demarcated.

Make it as simple and obvious to them as you can to them, he said.

Lovell also suggested that companies be given a checklist that they sign and return to the DDA.

Then you have that for your records, he says. And if somebody wants to come over and say Oh, they didn’t do that with us, you can say Here’s the record, we did.

The entertainment zone ordinance is expected to come into effect on February 11. Cartersville City Manager Dan Porta said some signs advising downtown visitors of the ordinance have already been posted.

The entertainment zone boundaries approved by the council earlier this month range from Church Street to Main Street and Erwin Street to Tennessee Street.

They can’t walk into another liquor store with their mug, Lovell said. Simply because state law doesn’t allow you to take these drinks from one restaurant to the next restaurant now if they want to enter a clothing store with, just as an example, if the clothing store allows it, they could probably do it under the law. .

As Lovell noted, however, some complications arise due to the language and limitations of the prescription.

My recollection of the map is that we didn’t include any of the actual physical locations of the stores, he added. So since you didn’t, the answer is they couldn’t get in unless they were included on the map.

Or, like Santini said, so you’re saying now that the map says it doesn’t include the interior of these buildings?

City of Cartersville Planning and Development Director Randy Mannino said the map was intended to detail public streets and public rights-of-way.

I don’t know if it is illegal to drink in a clothing store if it was bought legally, he commented. I don’t think that would exclude anyone.

Lovell, however, said he had a different legal interpretation of the order.

It’s limited to the area of ​​the map, he said, so I would probably say no.

Lovell said the council could change the ordinance, however, to allow the consumption of alcoholic beverages at unlicensed downtown businesses.

That is, if the board already feels the impetus to change the ordinance, and individual businesses within the confines of the entertainment area allow it.

Yall gave people the right to be in public spaces, Lovell continued. You didn’t expand it to have the right to actually enter private establishments on the basis of the card that was eventually adopted, we didn’t really talk about it during the process, this is the first time that questions really arise.

Santini offered a potential solution for downtown businesses that don’t want to allow customers to walk through their doors with alcoholic drinks.

If I’m a clothing store and I don’t want any in there, I was just going to put that red sticker on the door so everyone would know, hey, you can’t go with that, say- he. It would just be generally accepted if it was not written down.

For Lovell, he said the solution could be something as simple as downtown businesses posting signs saying “no food or drink allowed” or “no alcoholic drinks,” if their concerns are more. specific.

Councilor Jayce Stepp said he realized that from the start the boundaries of the entertainment area were going to be fluid.

I didn’t know it was going to be immediately smooth, he said.

The entertainment area will be active from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cartersville City Council, however, has the right to exclude particular dates such as those that may coincide with parades and other downtown events via a resolution.