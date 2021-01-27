Hollywood elite treats COVID vaccine like ‘The Hunger Games’





Hollywood’s rich and famous are racing to get the COVID-19 vaccine – offering up to $ 10,000 for the shot and posing as healthcare workers in a scene straight out of a book by Suzanne Collins, according to a new report. “It’s like ‘The Hunger Games’ over there,” a senior entertainment official told Variety about Tinseltown’s rush to get vaccinated in California – now the epicenter of the global health crisis. Dr Robert Huizenga told the magazine that the wealthiest have offered up to $ 10,000 in desperation to get the shot – while others have resorted to more extreme measures. “We were offered bribes,” the Beverly Hills-based doc told Variety. “We see people taking planes to every location. We have seen people trying to enter the health care profession or nursing home staff on a transitional basis to qualify for an early vaccine. Huizenga said notable members of the entertainment industry are treating the capture of a coveted vaccine as a “fight for their lives” amid the slow rollout across the country. “You can’t really blame them for going all out,” he says. “The state and the government have set up a truly appalling system. Other older entertainment bigwigs have flocked to Florida for their dose, including Allen Shapiro, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, 73, and Richard Parsons, former CEO of Time Warner, 72, Variety said. Some have also traveled to Maui to get the hang of it. Los Angeles residents line up in their cars to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Dodger Stadium. Richard VogelAP The Golden State has administered more than 2.4 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – a rate of 6,192 injections per 100,000 people, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 387,500 people have been fully vaccinated to date. But like many other states, California – with a population of nearly 40 million – is on the verge of running out of vaccines after the difficult rollout. Cali recently switched to an age-based eligibility system after first administering frontline workers, health workers, teachers, and people 65 and over. Meanwhile, infections have increased in the state, with 25,747 new cases and 422 new deaths recorded on Monday, according to John Hopkins University. With pole wires

