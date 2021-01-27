White Noise: Demi Lovato will star in new NBC sitcom.

Demi Lovato will direct a new show called Hungry, Mickey Guyton wins big with country music critics and Erica Banks continues her viral rise.

You might have missed it somewhere in between all the ceaseless rapids Bernie sanders memes of the inauguration of Biden-Harris, but Demi Lovato killed her performance for the televised evening celebration of the big days.

Lovato turned to studio performance to keep Bill withers Lovely Day with virtual assistance from audiences across the country as the President and his family watched live from the White House. It was definitely one of the best performances of the night, but next to Jon Bon Jovis take the Beatles Here Comes The Sun this could have been b-roll for a call from your doctor if commercial viagra the dallas native didn’t have to work too hard for praise.

The opening is not to the extent that the singers of Sorry, Not Sorry are returning to our television screens. Lovato is set to star and executive produce new NBC sitcom called Hungry. The show will follow a group of friends in a group of food problems on their trips to love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that will make everything better. “

The show appears to be the perfect fix for Lovato, who has been opened about she has had body image issues and eating disorders in the past. Hungry is still in pre-production, but is on NBC’s development roster which includes some of the networks’ postponed shows that were slated for 2020. If she is picked up, it will be her first regular TV role in a decade since Disney . Sonny with a chance.

In the news of country music, native of Arlington Mickey guyton is undoubtedly the next in the following area eruptions likeKacey musgraves and Maren Morris by dominating the genre. Guyton recently won quite big nods from the 21st Annual Country Music Critics Survey.

The Grammy-nominated powerhouse won female artist of the year, song of the year and artist of the year awards. The founder of Polls, Geoffrey himes, said to Dallas Morning News of its success, She has mixed traditional country and black gospel in an ingenious way. His voice as much as his words attracted even the resistant listeners to see things from his point of view.

Guyton is still pulling off the heels of his biggest year to date, as his powerful single Black Like Me one of our favorite Dallas artist releases in 2020 was commended for marking a year marked by growing frustration with the state of racial and social justice across the country.

While we were on the theme of the rising stars of the region, Erica banks The Buss It challenge is still going strong as celebrities like Jordyn woods and Chloe bailey broke the internet with clips of their launch for the viral trend TikTok.

Buss It became so inescapable that it broke out on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, climbing to No. 83 this week. The escape banger has since landed Banks among Billboards 15 hip-hop artists to watch in 2021, with the music media company claiming, Quick-witted banks with versatile flow and bravado promise more activating hymns for girls.

Were happy they catch up!

Speaking of catching up, there is a bunch of new music video releases to highlight since our last catch up.

Lavoyce stopped by the studios of the visual production company INSTALLED by for windy performances of In My Bag and Bad. Its 2020 LV Tape Vol. 1 was one of our favorite outings last year, and it already looks set to serve us a bit more in 2021.

Dallas rapper Nate G. take a freestyle out of Fancys The 2000s sleeper hit When I See You.

Cush with AC released the World Gone Know video from their upcoming album, Perfect Nothings. Well, I’ll definitely be running that one here, but just leave it in replay for now.

Promising pop artist Michael sanchez feels a bit lonely in the new drop of his single Life of the Party. The song was produced by Dallas Pop Central THE, and gives us influences from early 2000s pop nostalgia.

And finally, the always sublime Joshua Ray Walker hit the Mercury Lounge in Tulsa, Oklahoma for an acoustic set of his excellent single Voices 2020 and a twisted rendition Lionel ritchieHello. Its range!