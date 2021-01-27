Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment Announces Virtual Financial Education Presentations in Partnership with Reeses Senior Bowl | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 26, 2021 –
Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE), a division of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management dedicated to serving the needs of professional athletes and artists, announces its return as the exclusive financial education partner of Reese’s Senior Bowl.
The Senior Bowl is the annual college football all-star game showcasing the top NFL Draft prospects of players who have completed college eligibility. This year, the Reeses Senior Bowl is one of the very few events organized for these elite college athletes to show off their talents to the NFL scouting teams.
We are delighted to support the Reeses Senior Bowl 2021 for the seventh year in a row as an exclusive financial partner. Although we had to pivot this year to participate virtually, intention and impact remain extremely important, said Sandra L. Richards, GSE Group Manager at Morgan Stanley. This allows us to help players and their families prepare for the unique financial situations that can accompany a professional sports career. “
GSE’s sponsorship of Senior Bowl 2021 demonstrates Morgan Stanleys’ continued commitment to providing financial education to student-athletes. This year, GSE will offer nearly three financial education sessions. Two of the sessions will be dedicated to players only, with an interactive panel discussion with the directors of GSE, followed by a 25-30 minute Real Talk segment with NFL player Brandon Copeland, who played last season with the New England Patriots and is a professor at the University of Pennsylvanias Wharton School. GSE will host the third financial education session especially for the parents and family members of the players.
Financial education presentations highlight the importance of creating a financial game plan for players and tips on how to best manage their finances at the next stage of their athletic career.
The Reeses Senior Bowl roster represents the best of the best in college football and it is very important to us that our players benefit from the best financial literacy programs. Morgan Stanley Global Sports and Entertainment delivers great value to our players as they take the next step to the NFL. Our game positions players to improve their draft stock and Morgan Stanley GSE helps them prepare for life after football, said Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Senior Bowl.
The game will take place on Saturday, January 30, 2021. It will be broadcast on the NFL network. For more information about the game, please visit the Senior Bowl Website.
For more information on Morgan Stanleys Global Sports & Entertainment Group, please visit GSE website *.
About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory, financial and wealth planning, asset management and cash and loans, annuities and insurance, pension and trust services.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the firm’s employees serve clients around the world, including businesses, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information on Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
About the Reeses Senior Bowl
The Reeses Senior Bowl is the premier event for college footballers, each year showcasing the nation’s top senior college football stars and top NFL Draft prospects on teams coached by the NFL coaching staff. Reeses Senior Bowl practices and play-week festivities are attended by nearly 1,000 general managers, head coaches, assistant coaches, scouts and other front office staff from the 32 National Football League teams, making Mobile and of the Reeses Senior Bowl host a one-of-a-kind NFL Coaching Convention week. For more information on the Reeses Senior Bowl 2019, please visit the Bowls website at www.seniorbowl.com.
2021 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. SIPC Member
* Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC does not imply any affiliation, sponsorship, endorsement with / of the third party or that any monitoring is carried out by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (Morgan Stanley) of any information contained on the website. Morgan Stanley is not responsible for the information contained on the third party website or the use or inability to use this site. We also do not guarantee their accuracy or completeness.
The guest speaker is not an employee or affiliate of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. The views expressed by the guest speaker are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC.
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL SPORTS SPORTS FINANCE BANKING FOOTBALL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER EDUCATION UNIVERSITY EDUCATION
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 01/26/2021 3:14 PM / DISC: 01/26/2021 3:14 PM