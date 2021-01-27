Secret WandaVisions actor has never acted with Paul Bettany before





WandaVision star Paul Bettany reveals that a future secret star of the new series is one he has never worked with before in any capacity.

The secret actor about to appear in WandaVisionUpcoming episodes have never shared the screen with Vision actor Paul Bettany before. The all-new Disney + series is just weeks away from its nine-episode run and so far fans and critics alike are deeply drawn to the shows’ weird but very mysterious story arc. As the MCU’s first scripted TV series on Disney +, WandaVision offers a different take on the kind of storytelling fans are used to seeing in many movie franchises. Define the positionAvengers: Endgame, WandaVision offers viewers a reality that is both fragile and confusing. The timeline corresponds to different eras of television, and from the early days of its existence, Disney has ensured that this new direction for the MCU remains an ongoing source of intrigue for fans. The promotion leading up to the show’s release was filled with teasing and even now, with the three-part series, the many mysteries that exist have managed to expand and become more engaging than ever. Time will tell how the rest WandaVisions the first season will go, but so far there is plenty to be excited about. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Agnes’ Necklace Is Key To WandaVision’s Great Mystery Part of the uncertainty that keeps fans guessing and livening up the discussions is who will appear in future episodes and how these newcomers will affect the series as a whole. Speaking recently with Lights, Camera, Pod, WandaVision Star Paul Bettany took a little while to think about how amazing the show’s climax will be, and how stunned MCU fans will be about it. Understandably, Bettany is forbidden to directly give things about what’s to come, but he ended up talking a bit about a secret actor Bettany always wanted to work with: I would also say that, you know, so much is leaked and people are finding out about certain things, but there’s this thing that’s been completely kept a secret that happens, and I work with this actor that I’ve always wanted to work with. and we have fireworks together and the scenes are great and I think people will be really excited. I’ve always wanted to work with this guy and uh, it’s nice the scenes are pretty intense. Bettanys’ excitement is clear and after teasing such a setup for what’s yet to come, fans are no doubt going to come up with a wide array of theories. It’s hard to say which actor could spark such a level of excitement in Bettany, but Bettany is not a new addition to the MCU. In addition to the time he has spent over the years playing Jarvis / Vision, the 49-year-old has maintained a successful acting career unrelated to the MCU which has seen him work with highly distinguished stars including Morgan Freeman, Christopher Plummer, Angelina Jolie and Tom Hanks, to name a few. As WandaVision seems to be poised to take the MCU to new heights, one could argue that the Disney + series is one of the most important things that has ever happened to the franchise. The degree of hype and excitement surrounding this next phase of the continued construction of Marvels could be compared to what happened with another Disney + series, The Mandalorian. This series already seems to be creating new ground for the Star wars franchise, in much the same way Disney hopes to do with WandaVision. Next: WandaVision Theory: Everyone In Westview Is Dead (Except Scarlet Witch) Source: Lights, Camera, Pod via Twitter Destiny: Winx Saga Changes Explained (Myths & Powers)

About the Author Mike Jones

(1230 Articles published)

Mike Jones is an author, screenwriter, world traveler and movie buff. His work has been featured in print and online in various publications, and he is also a Berlinale Talents alumnus. Cinema has always moved him a lot and besides seeing the talented Mr. Ripley more times than any other person alive, he maintains a damn healthy physical media collection. His favorite filmmakers are: Jordan Peele, David Lean, Alfred Hitchcock, Mike Leigh, Steven Spielberg, the Dardenne Brothers, Noah Baumbach, Michael Haneke, Barry Jenkins and Andrea Arnold. Often jet-lagged, Mike has already turned down an offer from some A-List celebrities to join them for a night of partying after a strange encounter at an airport. More from Mike Jones







