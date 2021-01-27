Former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow joins Fox News





Former director of the US National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, has landed a hosting position with Fox News, where he will air a daily show on his commercial channel. Fox News Media reported on Tuesday that Kudlow, 73, will have a daily program on Fox Business Network starting February 8. He is the first Trump White House official to join Fox or any other TV news organization since Trump lost the election in November and is likely not the last. The company did not say who Kudlow will replace on Fox Business Network, which is home to its most fiery right-wing commentator, Lou Dobbs. Kudlow has experience as an economic news host. He ran shows on CNBC from 2001 to 2014 and remained a commentator on the network until he joined Trump’s White House in 2018. The conservative Fox News has long been a landing point for Republican politicians and officials. The company recently hired former Congressmen Jason Chaffetz and Trey Gowdy as contributors after they left. Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was a Fox News contributor until Sunday, when she announced she was running for governor of Arkansas. Typically, Fox News does not give out paid contributor contracts to declared applicants. Fox News has had conversations about an on-air role for Huckabees’ now jobless successor Kayleigh McEnany, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. But there is no agreement in place. Kayleigh McEnany is not currently an employee or contributor to Fox News, a network representative said. The door also swung the other way, with Fox News staff and executives joining the Trump administration. Kimberly Guilfoyle, former co-host of The Five, played a key role in Trump’s re-election campaign. Former presenter Heather Nauert was a spokesperson for the State Department, and Bill Shine, a longtime Fox News programming executive, served nine months as deputy chief of staff. Several former CNN contributors have joined the Biden administration, including White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Symone Sanders, who is Vice President Kamala Harris, senior adviser, and Tony Blinken, who was confirmed to the post on Tuesday. Secretary of State. Other networks’ information divisions are also likely to seek out former administration officials as on-air commentators now that Biden’s transition to presidency is complete. Bulletin In the entertainment industry The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis, and insight on everything from streaming wars to production and what it all means for the future. Enter email address

