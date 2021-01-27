Kim Kardashian shares her enthusiasm for holy Japanese speaking





Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian shared a video of her son Saint West showing off his ability to speak Japanese.

Kim Kardashian still shares her proud mom moments with her four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The latest adorable family video keeping up with the Kardashians shared star was with her eldest son Saint West. It turns out that Saint can count in Japanese, and Kim was delighted to share it with the fans. The founder of KKW Beauty remained in Calabasas with her four children amid reports of serious marital issues between her and Kanye West. He lived on his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, and reportedly faced his children on a daily basis. The two are reported to be heading to Splitville. Kim has even moved closer to her longtime divorce lawyer Laura Wasser as reports circulate that she is ready to fight her rap / fashion mogul husband for full custody. But, Kanye was recently spotted returning to Los Angeles from Wyoming via a private jet. New sources say Kim is delaying filing for divorce as she hopes she and Kanye can settle their differences. In the meantime, she spends some quality time with her children as they grow up before our eyes. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Kim shared a video to her Instagram Story on Monday of Saint West eating a mouthful of dessert while counting in another language. My baby speaks Japanese,the founder of SKIMS captioned the short clip which showed her oldest son watching TV while eating candy and counting to twenty effortlessly in Japanese. The amazing multitasking shown by the 5 year old revealed his wit and skills at such a young age. Fans of Kanye are well aware of his close ties to Japanese culture, so it's possible that his son will follow in his father's footsteps in no time. Kanye has worked closely with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami in the past. Murakami even designed the cover for Kanye's Graduation album and incorporated the rapper into some of his past art shows. Saint celebrated his fifth birthday last month with Kim sharing the drive-thru party they hosted to throw the big day.I know a drive-through party isn't ideal, but it's our time and you're so excited. " she shared a long Instagram caption dedicated to her son. "You are always so joyful and bring so much joy to my soul every day. You will always be my little boy. Enjoy your golden birthday this year, Sainty! Many assume that Kanye is spending time with his family after returning to Los Angeles this weekend. He looked serious as the paparazzi took photos of Yeezy's founder. Recent sources for the star say he remains silent on the rumors and allows the "Kardashian PR Machine" to do their job. Many fans are hoping the two will be happier after moving on to the next chapter in their lives.









