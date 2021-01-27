Elliot Page files for divorce from Emma Portner | Entertainment





Elliot Page filed for divorce from Emma Portner. The ‘Juno’ star – who recently declared herself transgender – filed for a contested divorce on Tuesday (01/26/21) in Manhattan Supreme Court, The New York Post’s Page Six reports. Their split comes two months after Emma praised Elliot after his decision to date. Writing at the time, he shared, “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience and privacy, but that you join me in fervent support. of trans life every day. Elliots existence is a gift in itself. Shine on sweet E. I love you so much. (sic) “ Elliot posted in December to announce that he had changed his name, as well as to declare his pronouns are he / they, admitting he felt “deeply happy right now.” He wrote at the time: “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I’m trans, my pronouns are he / they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to write this. “To be here. To have come to this place in my life. I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is that despite feeling deeply happy right now and to know how privileged I am, I am also afraid. I am afraid of invasion, hatred, jokes and violence. To be clear, I am not trying to tone down a moment that is cheerful and celebrating, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering … “I love the fact that I’m trans. And I like the fact that I’m queer. And the closer I stand and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I blossom. To all trans people who face harassment, self-hatred, abuse and the threat of violence on a daily basis: I see you, I love you and I will do my best to change this world for the better. “

