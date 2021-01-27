SC to Hear Tandav Actor’s Appeal, Manufacturers Against FIR Today





The Supreme Court will today hear petitions filed by actor Zeeshan Ayyub, head of creation for Amazon Prime (India) and the creators of the Tandav web series, seeking to protect against arrests in the seven FIRs registered against them for allegations of attacking religious sentiments and disseminating objectionable material. . A bench, led by Judge Ashok Bhushan, will take charge of three petitions, filed separately by Ayyub, Amazon Prime’s creative director, Aparna Purohit, and another jointly moved by the producer and director of the series Over The Top (OTT). Other judges on the bench include Judges R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah. The petitions will likely be debated by a team of seasoned lawyers led by veteran lawyer Fali S Nariman. The petitions called on the higher court to club the seven FIRs and transfer them to a court in Mumbai. Out of seven FIRs, three FIRs are on standby in Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow, Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur for the alleged inappropriate portrayal of UP police personnel, deities and unfavorable portrayal of a character playing the role Prime Minister on the show. Read also | Supreme Court advises Center, others on plea against electronic media Two FIRs have been registered in Madhya Pradesh and one FIR each has been filed in Karnataka and Bihar. In addition to FIRs, at least three other criminal complaints are pending in Maharashtra, Delhi and Chandigarh respectively. Petitions to be heard today argued that it would cause serious harassment for those associated with Tandav to face lawsuits in various states and that it would be fair and equitable to close all cases in one place, preferably. in Mumbai, which is ordinary. place of residence of petitioners. Seeking to protect itself from arrest until all FIRs are clubbed and sent to court, the petitions added that the Supreme Court should suspend enforcement action against them for now. Previously, the Bombay High Court granted transit bail before arrest to series director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and Purohit against whom a case was filed in Lucknow for allegedly hurting religious feelings through the web series. Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Ayyub, began airing recently.

