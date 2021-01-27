Bruce Kirby, Stand by Me and Muppet Movie actor, died at 95





Bruce Kirby, an actor known for appearing in films like “Stand by Me” and television shows like “The West Wing”, has passed away. He was 95 years old. The sad news was confirmed on Facebook by actor’s son John, along with several loving photos of the star. “My dear brilliant dad BRUCE KIRBY passed away peacefully last night at the Los Angeles Cedars at the age of 95,” he wrote on Monday. “My heart is heavy but grateful for all these extra blessed years together. The love and devotion of my stepmother ROZ has been remarkable and a major force to keep him alive for so long. John said his father had always worked very hard at his craft and “it was very painful for him not to be able to play anymore.” JIMMIE RODGERS, “ HONEYCOMB ” SINGER, DEAD AT 87 YEARS OLD Among the credits highlighted by Kirby’s son were the film “Crash” and the television programs “Columbo”, “LA Law” and “The Golden Girls”. He was also known to play a guard in “The Muppet Movie” from 1979 and Mr. Quidaciolou in “Stand by Me”. “He was very proud of his performance as Alfieri in the production of THE ‘ONE VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE’ and loved using his real Italian name (Bruno Giovanni) in the program and in the press,” the son continued. The cast included Kim Cattrall and the late Greats: Susan Peretz, Allen Garfield, Carmen Argenziano and Kevin Geer. After Arthur Miller saw him in this movie, my dad was brought back to Broadway as Miller picked him. for the role of BEN in Dustin Hoffmans. “DEATH OF A SELLER,” an experience my father and Roz cherished. “ LARRY KING, TALK-SHOW TV ICON WHO QUIZZZE THE FAMOUS AND INFAMOUS, DEAD AT 87 YEARS OLD Kirby is also credited with starring in “Diamond Orchid” on Broadway in 1965. John also pointed out that he had joined the cast of the touring productions of “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Gypsy”. John said the actor was a great father to him and his brother Bruno, who was also an actor, who deceased at 57 in 2006 complications from leukemia. John then praised the documentary “Troupers”, which starred his father CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP He concluded, “Thank you dad for everything you have taught me about acting and how to have such a strong work ethic while sharing your love for the arts and crafts of it all. always and you will always love. there with Bruno and so many of our loved ones. “ The cause of the actor’s death is unclear at this time. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER People magazine reports that Roz, short for Roslyn, also outlasts her husband.

