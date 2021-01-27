Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: When the actor would be annoyed at being called behenji





Actor Bobby Deol had a golden run in 2020 as much of the entertainment industry bled from the coronavirus pandemic. The actor saw a resurgence in his career with not just one but two releases on the OTT platforms – the Netflix movie, Class of 83, and the MX Player original series, Aashram. Performing roles supported by the author, the actor was applauded for trying two very different roles. From playing a straight cop battling a ruthless system to trying out a crook, a religious preacher, Bobby has shown his reach as an actor. Since his debut in Barsaat (1995), he has mostly appeared in Bollywood-style romances or comedies. His career experienced a major slowdown after 2013, to manifest in 2020. Coming from a prominent family, Bobby has had his fair share of struggles despite being a child star. Overlooked by his older brother Sunny and his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, Bobby took a long time to free himself from their influences and develop his own identity. In one of his oldest interviews, he had explained how, when he was much younger, he had to struggle with his rather “patli” (thin) voice. He mentioned how he would be irritated when people called him “behenji (sister)” on the phone. Talk to a portal to find out if he’d ever played a prank or made blank calls to people, Bobby recalls, “When I was a kid, meri awaaz bahot patli thi (my voice was rather thin and rough). But at that time , every time I picked up the phone at home, people assumed I was a girl. They would ask me “Behenji, Dharamji hain ghar by?” and I would get angry at first. In hotels, you know, you can dial room numbers and just talk. I used to call people at random, or if someone called, I just spoke like I was a woman, just for fun … bachpan ke dinn thhe woh (those were the days of my childhood). “ The actor will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s new production, Love Hostel. The film will also star Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. Bobby will also be seen in Apne 2, a family franchise that will also see Dharmendra, Sunny and Sunny’s son, Karan Deol. Speaking of the crisis in his career, he said Bollywood Hungama: When you complain, you will start to curse the world around you. That’s what happened to me for two or three years. I started to feel sorry for myself and thought that no one wanted to work with me, so I relied on alcohol. I started to go numb and one day I realized where I was wrong when I saw in my children’s eyes that our dad is staying at home all day. He added, I saw the same emotion in my mother’s and wife’s eyes too, so something in me changed and I realized that if I want to move on I can’t wait for someone else do, I will have to walk myself. That’s when I started working on myself and been so busy for the past two or three years. To follow @htshowbiz for more Related stories







