Entertainment
The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston’s messy selfies and pout prove why she’s our eternal girl in love
It’s back to work for Jennifer Aniston as she clicked through gorgeous selfies from her trailer on the sets of The Morning Show with her hairstylist and close friend Chris McMillan.
Among the highly anticipated comeback shows that suffered an impending production delay in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was the second season of The morning show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Nonetheless, he was back at work for the team a while back, with the cast members even sharing some exciting Instagram updates from the sets in the Apple TV + series.
Taking to IG recently, Jennifer gave her 36 million subscribers yet another update to her trailer on the sets of The morning show Season 2. Along with her hairstylist and close friend Chris McMillan, the 51-year-old actress clicked on some gorgeous selfies that proved once again why Jen will always be our eternal girl lover. In the photos shared, we see Aniston giving us major “wild child” vibes as her newly highlighted hair is left in messy curls while the friends star pouted and smiled. In one selfie, Mcmillan is seen wearing a face mask while in another, we see Chris almost kissing Jennifer’s hair in an adorable way.
To keep it casual, Jen opted for a white t-shirt with a woman in a hat and a dog print on it, paired with denim jeans. It’s honestly hard to believe Aniston will be 52 on February 11.
Check out Jennifer Aniston’s jaw-dropping selfies from The Morning Show Season 2 sets below:
Jennifer Aniston is indeed giving us a masterclass on how to age like a good wine!
READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston spends the first Sunday of 2021 on a perfect note
“Aaand, I was back…” Jennifer captioned her IG post with a love and flapper emoticon.
Taking the comments section, Reese wrote, “YES WE ARE !!”, with a red hearts emoticon while bestie Courteney Cox commented, “Gorgeous girl,” with a red heart emoticon. While Jennifer Garner left several red heart emoticons, Charlize Theron commented: “It’s time !!!!”
Are you looking forward to seeing Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy again on The morning show Season 2? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]