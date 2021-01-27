The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston’s messy selfies and pout prove why she’s our eternal girl in love

It’s back to work for Jennifer Aniston as she clicked through gorgeous selfies from her trailer on the sets of The Morning Show with her hairstylist and close friend Chris McMillan.

Among the highly anticipated comeback shows that suffered an impending production delay in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was the second season of The morning show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Nonetheless, he was back at work for the team a while back, with the cast members even sharing some exciting Instagram updates from the sets in the Apple TV + series.

Taking to IG recently, Jennifer gave her 36 million subscribers yet another update to her trailer on the sets of The morning show Season 2. Along with her hairstylist and close friend Chris McMillan, the 51-year-old actress clicked on some gorgeous selfies that proved once again why Jen will always be our eternal girl lover. In the photos shared, we see Aniston giving us major “wild child” vibes as her newly highlighted hair is left in messy curls while the friends star pouted and smiled. In one selfie, Mcmillan is seen wearing a face mask while in another, we see Chris almost kissing Jennifer’s hair in an adorable way.

To keep it casual, Jen opted for a white t-shirt with a woman in a hat and a dog print on it, paired with denim jeans. It’s honestly hard to believe Aniston will be 52 on February 11.

Check out Jennifer Aniston’s jaw-dropping selfies from The Morning Show Season 2 sets below:

Jennifer Aniston is indeed giving us a masterclass on how to age like a good wine!

“Aaand, I was back…” Jennifer captioned her IG post with a love and flapper emoticon.

Taking the comments section, Reese wrote, “YES WE ARE !!”, with a red hearts emoticon while bestie Courteney Cox commented, “Gorgeous girl,” with a red heart emoticon. While Jennifer Garner left several red heart emoticons, Charlize Theron commented: “It’s time !!!!”

Are you looking forward to seeing Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy again on The morning show Season 2? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.