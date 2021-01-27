Philo Launches AccuWeather, Providing Up-to-the-Minute Weather Reports to Popular Entertainment-Driven Streaming Service | Business

SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 26, 2021 –

Philo, the national television streaming service, today announced that it is adding AccuWeather to its line of top entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge programming. Philo leverages the power of AccuWeather TV Networks 24/7, national, regional and local weather news and breaking weather coverage to deliver more value to its 800,000+ customers people as the first meteorological chain of services. Philos standard subscription package includes over 60 popular network channels including A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, TV One, WE tv and many more, for just a $ 20 per month subscription.

Philo customers now have access to the world’s most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings just in time for the wild weather season. (Photo: Business Wire)

Starting today, Philo customers can watch AccuWeather TV Network, with compelling weather news coverage from anywhere across the country. AccuWeather TV Network provides in-depth 24/7 coverage locally, regionally and nationally. Backed by a team of expert meteorologists and field reporters, AccuWeather delivers extreme weather alerts and forecasts with superior accuracy.

We are delighted to provide our customers with accurate and reliable AccuWeathers weather coverage. The poor winter season often means weather news has to be timely and accurate, said Mike Keyserling, COO and head of content acquisition at Philo. Philo strives to bring new and differentiated content to our service while maintaining value for our subscribers.

We’re excited to join the Philo family of top TV streaming programs, said Sarah Katt, Managing Director, AccuWeather TV Network. We are deeply committed to providing the most accurate and reliable local weather and breakdown coverage to help everyone in every community plan their lives and make the most of their day, and we look forward to being able to broadcast this lineup now. weather forecast, news and a public preview of Philos as well.

To access AccuWeather, fans can try and subscribe to philo.com, free for seven days, and start watching programming in seconds. Philo currently offers 64 channels for $ 20 and allows three separate streams on three different devices; anyone who shares the account can create their own profile (up to 10 profiles) and have their own login information, recorded shows and viewing history. Philo offers a streamlined interface, smart search, and the ability to easily send your favorite shows to friends right from the platform. All Philo subscribers can watch their favorite shows live anywhere in the US on most web, mobile, and TV streaming devices including Apple TV, FireTV, Roku, and Chromecast through Android. Plus, subscribers can enjoy a 30-day unlimited storage DVR at no additional cost and watch thousands of on-demand shows and movies.

ABOUT PHILO

Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo was created to create a better viewing experience. The company started out in the college market and is now available nationwide, offering its subscribers dozens of top-notch TV channels for a low monthly subscription. In addition to being the first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers, all available on Android and Android TV devices, tablets. Fire and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS / Web browsers for iPad, Roku and PC / Mac and Chromecast with Android functionality. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information visit philo.com.

About AccuWeather and accuweather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the world’s most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings, has saved tens of thousands of lives, averted hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, Pennsylvania, and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get the most out of their day through properties of digital media, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, TV, newspapers and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. In addition, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content and videos for more than 180,000 third-party websites. One of AccuWeather’s many innovative and award-winning features available to the public free of charge is the MinuteCast® Minute by Minute ™ forecast with Superior Accuracy ™. In addition, AccuWeather serves over half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of companies around the world. Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers founded AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the “father of modern commercial meteorology”. Dr Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named “the most precise man of the time” by The New York Times and one of the best entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur’s Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

Philo is a registered trademark of Philo, Inc. Use of this mark by Philo and / or approved licensees does not imply any association or endorsement by any person, living or deceased.

