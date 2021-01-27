Malaika Arora trolled over her visible stretch marks; Fans defend Bollywood diva over body shame for her new photos

When we talk about Malaika Arora, we can’t just think of her grooves and chic fashion statements, but also to praise her fit and fabulous avatar. The Bollywood actress has set herself major fitness goals over the years and her fans are proud of her dedication. She has often been pictured in sportswear as the leader of her yoga class. Many are even waiting to get a glimpse of what she wears not only for red carpet events but also for her workouts. Malaika Arora shares sultry pool pic on Instagram, captioning It Rise N Shine.

Malaika Arora was spotted wearing a neon pink top (which she decided to give a bow twist to) and paired it with high waisted seamless leggings. But this time, some Internet users trolled her on her visible stretch marks. Yes, the gorgeous Bollywood diva was once again ashamed of the body because of her age, stretch marks and everything in between. It is known that stretch marks occur when a woman’s skin changes shape due to weight gain and most often during pregnancy. The marks appear on the abdomen, hips, and other areas of a woman’s body. In some cases, it may even go away after a while.

Malaika Arora (Photo credits: Yogen Shah)

However, some of them decided to troll Malaika Arora. Why? Just because she didn’t hesitate to flaunt her stretch marks? The published comments can be read, Belly se budapa dikh gya

, Lol belly get fitness ka sach clearly show ho raha hai, Abhi lag rhi hai aged…. she is getting old, Yummy se… bhuddhapa dikh raha hai phir bhi… lagi hui hai old aunt, Plastic ki dukan, etc. But some have even defended the Bollywood diva. The latest photo of Malaika Arora from her vacation in the Maldives leaves internet users divided over her stretch marks.

Some of the users mentioned, not “many” .. “all” women get it and we’re proud of it., So what’s the big deal ?, These people bitching Malaika and praising Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston !!! Hypocrisy is at its height !!!!, it is perfection, and so on. It was not the first time that Malaika Arora had been dragged over her stretch marks. When she posted a pic from one of her vacations, wearing a crop top, even then she was dragged over stretch marks. But that clearly didn’t stop the diva from flaunting her fabulous avatar and was proud of her!

