Hollywood power outage hits hundreds





CALIFORNIA The Los Angeles Department of Water and Electricity (LADWP) reported a power outage at an underground utility site on Sunday, January 24. The outage affected around 400 customers. The teams are currently working on a power outage affecting part of #Hollywood, LADWP said in a tweet. Repairs are underground and are more complex and time consuming – unfortunately some customers will experience outages for the majority of today, LADWP continued. Our crews have been working around the clock since the outage began and attempted to make repairs overnight and today at several locations along the damaged underground cable. Tests revealed that 475 feet of cable sustained significant damage and will need to be replaced. We are sorry for this inconvenience this has caused our customers in the area, LADWP said. At one point, the Los Angeles Department of Electricity and Water estimated that the blackout would remain in effect until 6 a.m. on January 26. #Hollywood Update 6.30am: Crews worked overnight and completed repairs. While testing to restore power, another fault occurred at a new location on the circuit, requiring further repairs. We regret that the restoration did not take place as planned at 6 am and we will share information as we receive it, ”tweeted LADWP. Customers responded to Power Companys tweets by writing a customer: It is now 9am! I appreciate the hard work, but the last update was at 6.30am. Do you plan to stay silent @LADWP while we still have no power for 3 days!?!?! What is happening!?!? Can you find @latimes @FOXLA @CBSLA @PplsCityCouncil. What’s the update?!? 3 days now without electricity. This is unacceptable!! It was in the 1930s last night, the food is bad, it’s a pandemic and people have to work from home. Fix it now !! We are 2021 in Los Angeles. Ridiculous !!, said another customer. California has experienced high winds and inclement weather in recent weeks. The San Francisco News contacted LADWP to inquire about what caused the damage to the cables. It is suspected that the recent lightning was to blame. They are underground cables, so they are not affected by the wind, a spokesperson for LADWP told the San Francisco News.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos