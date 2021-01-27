Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Celebrate 20 Years of ‘The Wedding Planner’

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the iconic romantic comedy The Wedding Planner debuted.

In a video posted on Instagram, Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey reunited in honor of the anniversary to look back on the movie and remember the great time they had working together. Lopez played Mary Fiore, the titular wedding planner, while McConaughey portrayed Dr. Steve Edison.

It’s like yesterday that we were in the middle of that field, remember doing this scene? Lopez remembered, laughing. Where you were about to kiss me and you told me I don’t know if you remember that Miss Lopez, I’m gonna kiss you now.

And I was like, OK, let’s do it! Let’s take it over!

Lopez added that working with McConaughey had been easy due to their great rapport and chemistry.

“We were a little early in our career at that time… It was a magical time,” she said. “I’m so romantic, too, that working on these types of films really feels like me.”

Lopez added that while acting in other types of movies can take an impact on her body, heartwarming romantic comedies really do something for your soul.

We need a little lightness, McConaughey agreed. We don’t have that much anymore, but this lightness “Wedding Planner” is buoyant for a reason. You dance through the clouds and feel a bit like Saturday night every day on the set. It feels a bit like Saturday when you watch these movies, during the entire movie, and you don’t want to feel like Monday.

McConaughey dances with Lopez in a scene from “The Wedding Planner”. Columbia Pictures / Getty Images

In a recent interview with Yahoo! EntertainmentDirector Adam Shankman explained that playing the two now iconic roles was a somewhat surprising choice at the time.

Shankman has said that Minnie Driver was originally scheduled to star as Mary Fiore in a low-budget independent film. The project was then transferred to Sony Pictures, where Lopez expressed his interest in making a romantic comedy known to the company.

I was honestly reluctant to the idea, said Shankman. I didn’t see her as a romantic comedy person; it seemed too hard to me, frankly. But my agency said, you have to meet her: she read the script and she really wants to do this.

He added that after meeting Lopez for lunch, he was completely mesmerized by her.

She was ambitious and understood all that was feminine and feminine in the film, but at the same time recognized the engine within. There were many factors in Jennifer’s real life that really spoke to what the character was.

McConaughey flirts with Lopez in a scene from the 2001 film “The Wedding Planner”. Columbia Pictures / Getty Images

Apparently, McConaughey hadn’t been the Sharkmans’ first choice either. Her friend and her handpicked choice for the male lead role was Brendan Fraser of The Mummy fame. Fraser retired a few weeks before filming of The Wedding Planner began, and Shankman had to scramble to find his Steve.

I told everyone, I can’t imagine Matthew would ever want to make a movie like this that he’s never made! Shankman told Yahoo! Entertainment. But I was told, it is he who is available. If you want to make the movie now, you have to have it.

He then had to set off on a 48-hour adventure involving numerous flights and van trips across many states, as well as numerous strange phone calls on a flip phone, to secure his lead man.

Lopez and McConaughey starred in several romantic comedies throughout mid-August until the genre was somewhat dated. In recent years, romantic comedy has seen a resurgence with hit movies such as Crazy Rich Asians and Netflix’s To All The Boys I Love Before. Lopez hopes to continue this trend. His next film, Marry Me, is in the same genre and is due out on May 14.

I love them, she told McConaughey on Tuesday. I can’t tell you how many people come to me and say, “The Wedding Planner was my favorite movie!

McConaughey echoed his sentiments, saying he hears about the film all the time, all over the world.

I think you’re on to something, said McConaughey. There may be a resurgence in romantic comedy because people are going there, can you give me 90 minutes of escape?

Lopez added that she loves the idea of ​​a happy ending that everyone can hang on to.

Even though we’ve had a tough year, it’s like miracles still happen, she says. Love prevails. Things can go well. All of that is for sure.