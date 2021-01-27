‘The Maltese Falcon’ Returns to Theaters at the Age of 80 | Entertainment









By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Danny Hustons first dog was an Airedale Terrier named Sam after Humphrey Bogarts Maltese Falcon character Sam Spade. His father, John Hustons’ debut was perhaps over 20 years old when Danny was born, but the film that helped define the noir genre and launch his and Bogarts career has always had a big impact. importance in his life from an early age. Growing up in Ireland, one of his favorite memories was when his father pulled out the projector and they gathered to watch his movies. The Maltese Falcon was always a highlight. It’s like a good book, says Huston. You find new things when you revisit it. Now the movie that no one believed is celebrating its 80th anniversary. His return to theaters via Fathom Events for limited engagement on Wednesday. It’s an important movie to see if you like movies and I think it stands the test of time. Its startling in its speed but it’s not reckless. And the lines! He had such memorable lines, Huston said. The dialogue in Maltese Falcon is action, pure action. Huston loves talking about his father, who gave him advice and unforgettable experiences along the way. As a teenager, his father took him to Morocco for the filming of The Man Who Would Be King with Sean Connery and Michael Caine.

