Age differences of adolescent actors and their actor in love





We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed community to tell us what the age gap between a teenage actor and the actor who played their love had surprised them. Here are some of their revealing answers: 1. Hilary Duff was 15 when she filmed A Cinderella Story with Chad Michael Murray, who was 22. 2. In High school music, Corbin Bleu (Chad) was 16 when the first film was made, but Monique Coleman (Taylor) was 25. 3. Shay Mitchell was 22 and Sasha Pieterse was 14 when they started filming Pretty little Liars. 4. Sasha Pieterse was also 14 when her character had an affair with 26-year-old Ryan Merriman Pretty little Liars. 5. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi) was 17 while filming I have neverand Darren Barnet (Paxton) was 28. 6. In Shameless, Cameron Monaghan was 17 when he was chosen for Ian and Noel Fisher was 26 when he was chosen for Mickey. seven. Also in ShamelessEven though there was supposed to be an age gap between the characters, Cameron Monaghan was only 17 when his on-screen sweetheart Pej Vahdat was almost 30. 8. Chlo Grace Moretz and Jamie Blackley are six years apart and played love interests in If i stay. She was 16 and he was 22. 9. Keira Knightley was 18 when Love in fact was filmed and she had two much older men in love with her. ten. Keira Knightley was 17 and Orlando Bloom 25 while filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl. Buena Vista Pictures

“This one surprised me because I thought they were the same age until recently!” rachelc43 11. Jared Leto and Claire Danes were on My so called life. He is eight years older and would have been around 22 at the time of the show, when she was around 15. 12. Emmy Rossum was only 17 The Phantom of the Opera, while Gerard Butler was 33 and Patrick Wilson 30. Photos of Warner Bros.

“I love this movie, but when I heard about it I was disgusted.” Th3FatPanth3r 13. Madison Reyes from Julie and the ghosts is only 16 years old, while Charles Gillespie is 22 years old. 14. In Starstruck, Danielle Campbell was around 15 and Sterling Knight was around 20. 15. Melissa Gilbert was 15 and Dean Butler 23 Little house in the meadow when the show first introduced its character Almanzo. NBC

“I know the real Laura and Almanzo had a big age gap, but if there was a moment to take liberties with the facts, that was it!” shelbyk4ceaa1096 16. And in Everything sucksSydney Sweeney was almost 20 and she kissed Peyton Kennedy, who was 13. What age gap surprised you between a teenage actor and the actor playing their love? Let us know in the comments! TV and movies Get all of the best pop culture and entertainment moments right in your inbox.

