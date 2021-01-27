Paris Hilton says she undergoes IVF after taking Kim Kardashian’s advice

Paris Hilton has revealed she is undergoing IVF after taking advice from Kim Kardashian West.

The socialite and TV star, 39, described her boyfriend Carter Reum as my dream guy and said they had discussed the wedding.

Speaking on The Trend Reporter With Mara podcast, she said: So I’m really excited to take the next step in my life and finally have, like, a real life.

I really believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven’t experienced this yet because I don’t think anyone really deserves this love from me and now I’ve finally found the one who does so I can’t wait for the next step.

Hilton said it was Kardashian West, her longtime friend and former assistant, who told her about IVF.

She said: We did IVF so I can choose twins if I want. Kim is actually the one who told me about it. I didn’t even know anything about it.

Hilton has been dating venture capitalist Reum, 39, since 2019.

She turns 40 next month and has shared her anti-aging tips.

Hilton said: I look the same because I’ve never done anything. I feel so proud. I am 100% natural. I have never had Botox. I never did any infill. I have never had plastic surgery.

And the only advice my mom has told me since I was seven is to stay out of the sun.