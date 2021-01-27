Entertainment
Bollywood stars are ashamed of the violence of farmers’ gatherings; slam the anti-nationals, insult of Tricolor
Film industry celebrities have been ashamed as clashes between protesters over agricultural laws and Delhi police resulted in vandalism on the streets of the capital and Red Fort on Republic Day. Reacting with words like shocking, they did not mince their words, calling it a “well-planned plot” carried out by “anti-nationals”. Some of them also expressed their displeasure at the alleged insult of the Indian flag during the event.
READ: Law student urges Supreme Court to take Suo Moto’s awareness of violence at farmer gatherings
Bollywood celebrities condemn violence at farmer gatherings
Veteran actors like Anupam Kher, Arun Govil, Satish Shah and Manoj Joshi were among those who tweeted their strong thoughts on the turn of events.
One of the most notable images of the scenes that unfolded on Tuesday was of protesters climbing a pole at the Red Fort and planting other flags. Reacting to a video, where a protester threw up the Indian flag while climbing, Anupam Kher wrote: Who is this person who insults our tricolor on Republic Day?
Satish Shah wrote, that the only thing he wanted to say was that he was ashamed of what happened today in Delhi.
All I can say is that I am ashamed of what happened today in Delhi.
satish shah (@ sats45) January 26, 2021
Manoj Joshi called the attack on the “protectors of the Constitution and the law” a “wound” to the unity of the country. The well-planned plot to burn the capital on Republic Day is shameful, he wrote, while seeking to reveal the true faces of the traitors through the media and administration.
?? ?? ???? ???? ?????????? ?? ???? ???? ?? ???? ?????? ?????? – ???? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ?? ?? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?? ?? ???? ???? ???????? ?? ???? ???? ?? ?? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ????
Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) January 26, 2021
READ: 83 Delhi police staff injured in violence at farmers’ rallies; 4 FIRs likely to be registered
Arun Govil wrote that the violence of the annadata (food providers) had shown a “ shocking picture of India to the world. He also questioned the dangerous agenda of anti-national forces.
?????? ???? ???? ???? ???? 26 ???? ???? ?? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ?? ?? ???? ???? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?? ???? ?? ???????? ??. ?? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ???? ?????? ?? ??, ?? ?????? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ???? ???????? ?? ???? ????
Arun Govil (@ arungovil12) January 26, 2021
Actor Swaroop Rawal wrote that she was “very angry”, “shocked”, “sad” and “insulted”.
Actor Kamya Punjabi wrote that regardless of the protesters ‘intentions, the point of note was that the damage was done to property, which had been built with “taxpayers’ money”. She added that the Delhipolice were frontline workers and “did not deserve such violence.
Actor Gul Panag, who had even joined the farmers’ protests on Delhi’s borders, said the insult to the tricolor was “absolutely unacceptable”.
The Tricolor CANNOT be disrespected.
Absolutely unacceptable.
Must be unequivocally condemned.
Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 26, 2021
Unwanted turn of events.
I supported this peaceful demonstration from day one, but this violent turn is reprehensible.
And, on this sacred day, only the tricolor ???????? should fly aloft from Fort Rouge.
Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 26, 2021
Comedian SaloniGaur said the violence could not be justified and called it an unwanted turn of events.
Violence done by anyone should never be justified and only the tricolor should be hoisted at Fort Rouge, nothing else. Those who justify this support their statements only by the simple fact of what
Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) January 26, 2021
Delhi violence
Delhi police said 300 policemen were injured in clashes with protesters on Tuesday. In violation of the authorization given to the rally of tractors on three routes from the Singhu border, Tikri border and Ghazipur border, protesters smashed barricades erected at various locations.
From vandalism of a DTC bus to an alleged attempt to run over police with a tractor, the footage sent shockwaves. Some of the protesters were seen carrying sticks and even swords, and on horseback. This was followed by climbing to the top of Fort Rouge and displaying their own flags.
READ: Mamata Banerjee lashes out at violence at farmers’ gatherings at center: ‘Protests are handled casually’
READ: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh denounces violence at farmers’ gatherings, issues’ quash ‘Delhi appeal
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]