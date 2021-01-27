Bollywood stars are ashamed of the violence of farmers’ gatherings; slam the anti-nationals, insult of Tricolor

Film industry celebrities have been ashamed as clashes between protesters over agricultural laws and Delhi police resulted in vandalism on the streets of the capital and Red Fort on Republic Day. Reacting with words like shocking, they did not mince their words, calling it a “well-planned plot” carried out by “anti-nationals”. Some of them also expressed their displeasure at the alleged insult of the Indian flag during the event.

READ: Law student urges Supreme Court to take Suo Moto’s awareness of violence at farmer gatherings

Bollywood celebrities condemn violence at farmer gatherings

Veteran actors like Anupam Kher, Arun Govil, Satish Shah and Manoj Joshi were among those who tweeted their strong thoughts on the turn of events.

One of the most notable images of the scenes that unfolded on Tuesday was of protesters climbing a pole at the Red Fort and planting other flags. Reacting to a video, where a protester threw up the Indian flag while climbing, Anupam Kher wrote: Who is this person who insults our tricolor on Republic Day?

Satish Shah wrote, that the only thing he wanted to say was that he was ashamed of what happened today in Delhi.

All I can say is that I am ashamed of what happened today in Delhi. satish shah (@ sats45) January 26, 2021

Manoj Joshi called the attack on the “protectors of the Constitution and the law” a “wound” to the unity of the country. The well-planned plot to burn the capital on Republic Day is shameful, he wrote, while seeking to reveal the true faces of the traitors through the media and administration.

?? ?? ???? ???? ?????????? ?? ???? ???? ?? ???? ?????? ?????? – ???? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ?? ?? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?? ?? ???? ???? ???????? ?? ???? ???? ?? ?? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ???? Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) January 26, 2021

READ: 83 Delhi police staff injured in violence at farmers’ rallies; 4 FIRs likely to be registered

Arun Govil wrote that the violence of the annadata (food providers) had shown a “ shocking picture of India to the world. He also questioned the dangerous agenda of anti-national forces.

?????? ???? ???? ???? ???? 26 ???? ???? ?? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ?? ?? ???? ???? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?? ???? ?? ???????? ??. ?? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ???? ?????? ?? ??, ?? ?????? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ???? ???????? ?? ???? ???? Arun Govil (@ arungovil12) January 26, 2021

Actor Swaroop Rawal wrote that she was “very angry”, “shocked”, “sad” and “insulted”.

Actor Kamya Punjabi wrote that regardless of the protesters ‘intentions, the point of note was that the damage was done to property, which had been built with “taxpayers’ money”. She added that the Delhipolice were frontline workers and “did not deserve such violence.

Actor Gul Panag, who had even joined the farmers’ protests on Delhi’s borders, said the insult to the tricolor was “absolutely unacceptable”.

The Tricolor CANNOT be disrespected.

Absolutely unacceptable.

Must be unequivocally condemned. Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 26, 2021

Unwanted turn of events.

I supported this peaceful demonstration from day one, but this violent turn is reprehensible.

And, on this sacred day, only the tricolor ???????? should fly aloft from Fort Rouge. Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 26, 2021

Comedian SaloniGaur said the violence could not be justified and called it an unwanted turn of events.

Violence done by anyone should never be justified and only the tricolor should be hoisted at Fort Rouge, nothing else. Those who justify this support their statements only by the simple fact of what Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) January 26, 2021

Delhi violence

Delhi police said 300 policemen were injured in clashes with protesters on Tuesday. In violation of the authorization given to the rally of tractors on three routes from the Singhu border, Tikri border and Ghazipur border, protesters smashed barricades erected at various locations.

From vandalism of a DTC bus to an alleged attempt to run over police with a tractor, the footage sent shockwaves. Some of the protesters were seen carrying sticks and even swords, and on horseback. This was followed by climbing to the top of Fort Rouge and displaying their own flags.

READ: Mamata Banerjee lashes out at violence at farmers’ gatherings at center: ‘Protests are handled casually’

READ: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh denounces violence at farmers’ gatherings, issues’ quash ‘Delhi appeal

Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.