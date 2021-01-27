Entertainment
Can Deepfakes replace the actors?
When our director of the Walter Bradley Center, Robert J. Marks, was discussing with Eric Holloway the events that really made a difference in AI, a very interesting issue that came up was the use of deepfakes to replace actors in movies.
Robert J. Marks: Eric, how does Disney use fakes in entertainment?
Eric Holloway: Well, Disney uses fakes and deep entertainment to capitalize on not having to hire a lot of really expensive actors. So you can have a few expensive actors, they do their thing, and then you copy their body movements and their face. And now you can just hire a bunch of cheap actors and stick the faces of expensive actors on them. Or you can go in other directions like you can paste cartoon characters on it and you can make animation much simpler for cartoon characters because now you can use human bodies to make your animation to. your place, then just throw them a cartoon costume. So there are a lot of possibilities here.
The actors know it and they are not happy about that:
In a recent editorial published in the New York Daily News, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris criticized the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) for opposing the introduced legislation by two New York state politicians who would give actors rights to their digital personalities.
The union has warned that without these rights, the bodies, voices and personalities of actors can be removed from their on-screen work and manipulated into pictures they do not approve of and receive no compensation, including pornography. deepfake. While actors are at increased risk of being manipulated in deepfake footage, the union stressed that anyone with a social media account could also see their likeness manipulated.
Alex Ates, “Is this actor real? The truth about Deepfakes” at Backstage Magazine (June 17, 2019)
But the problem is complex:
Under current defamation law, for example, tabloids routinely get away with publishing seemingly false or grossly exaggerated stories about celebrities, as it is difficult to prove that the editors made false statements with a real malice. Moreover, in order to be able to give rise to an action, the defamation must also result in actual harm. Thus, in the absence of malice and provable adverse effects, libel law may not protect victims of deepfake videos, especially if they are a public figure. Additionally, since truth is an absolute defense against defamation, deepfakes raise new questions in defamation law. What if a deepfake showed President Donald Trump something that is literally true or even something he wrote on Twitter but the video is fake? Would a libel claim be prohibited because the presentation is essentially true? Or could the president claim that despite the veracity of the underlying statement, he is wrongly portraying the president as having made the statement on video? Of course, given that it would be so difficult to prove actual damage in some of these examples, it is unlikely that many test cases of prominent celebrities or politicians will make their way to court.
David Singer, Camila Connolly, “How Hollywood can (and can’t) fight Deepfake videos (guest column)” at Hollywood Reporter
Indeed. Anyone who has noticed the tabloids at the supermarket checkout counters will be familiar with claims that the British Royal Family organized the murder of Princess Diana and that Hillary Clinton adopted an alien baby.
Stopping the nonsense is impossible. But some people try develop solutions which are fair to creators for more serious questions:
The actions of Congress are part of a general trend across the country to regulate deepfakes, which many see as a threat to politics, privacy, business, and society’s shared conception of truth. Five states have already banned certain deepfakes and a dozen others are considering doing the same. Last month, New York City passed groundbreaking law that establishes a post-mortem property right for digital replica actors and bans certain non-consensual deepfakes.
Matthew F. Ferraro, “Growing congressional interest in deepfakes” at The hill December 29, 2020
Here’s an example of the complexity: the book trilogy, The Lord of the Rings, is protected by long-established royalty rights.
But now: Gandalf, in the film version of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, was not a real person. But the person who played it East. If AI could simply poach its talents, what would be the rights, the remedy?
We will hear a lot more about this problem in the future and will need solutions that respect the substantive rights of creators.
You can also enjoy: Are the deep fakes too deep for us? Or can we fight back?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]