Can Deepfakes replace the actors?

When our director of the Walter Bradley Center, Robert J. Marks, was discussing with Eric Holloway the events that really made a difference in AI, a very interesting issue that came up was the use of deepfakes to replace actors in movies.

Robert J. Marks: Eric, how does Disney use fakes in entertainment?

Eric Holloway: Well, Disney uses fakes and deep entertainment to capitalize on not having to hire a lot of really expensive actors. So you can have a few expensive actors, they do their thing, and then you copy their body movements and their face. And now you can just hire a bunch of cheap actors and stick the faces of expensive actors on them. Or you can go in other directions like you can paste cartoon characters on it and you can make animation much simpler for cartoon characters because now you can use human bodies to make your animation to. your place, then just throw them a cartoon costume. So there are a lot of possibilities here.

The actors know it and they are not happy about that:

In a recent editorial published in the New York Daily News, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris criticized the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) for opposing the introduced legislation by two New York state politicians who would give actors rights to their digital personalities. The union has warned that without these rights, the bodies, voices and personalities of actors can be removed from their on-screen work and manipulated into pictures they do not approve of and receive no compensation, including pornography. deepfake. While actors are at increased risk of being manipulated in deepfake footage, the union stressed that anyone with a social media account could also see their likeness manipulated. Alex Ates, “Is this actor real? The truth about Deepfakes” at Backstage Magazine (June 17, 2019)

But the problem is complex:

Under current defamation law, for example, tabloids routinely get away with publishing seemingly false or grossly exaggerated stories about celebrities, as it is difficult to prove that the editors made false statements with a real malice. Moreover, in order to be able to give rise to an action, the defamation must also result in actual harm. Thus, in the absence of malice and provable adverse effects, libel law may not protect victims of deepfake videos, especially if they are a public figure. Additionally, since truth is an absolute defense against defamation, deepfakes raise new questions in defamation law. What if a deepfake showed President Donald Trump something that is literally true or even something he wrote on Twitter but the video is fake? Would a libel claim be prohibited because the presentation is essentially true? Or could the president claim that despite the veracity of the underlying statement, he is wrongly portraying the president as having made the statement on video? Of course, given that it would be so difficult to prove actual damage in some of these examples, it is unlikely that many test cases of prominent celebrities or politicians will make their way to court. David Singer, Camila Connolly, “How Hollywood can (and can’t) fight Deepfake videos (guest column)” at Hollywood Reporter

Indeed. Anyone who has noticed the tabloids at the supermarket checkout counters will be familiar with claims that the British Royal Family organized the murder of Princess Diana and that Hillary Clinton adopted an alien baby.

Stopping the nonsense is impossible. But some people try develop solutions which are fair to creators for more serious questions:

The actions of Congress are part of a general trend across the country to regulate deepfakes, which many see as a threat to politics, privacy, business, and society’s shared conception of truth. Five states have already banned certain deepfakes and a dozen others are considering doing the same. Last month, New York City passed groundbreaking law that establishes a post-mortem property right for digital replica actors and bans certain non-consensual deepfakes. Matthew F. Ferraro, “Growing congressional interest in deepfakes” at The hill December 29, 2020

Here’s an example of the complexity: the book trilogy, The Lord of the Rings, is protected by long-established royalty rights.

But now: Gandalf, in the film version of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, was not a real person. But the person who played it East. If AI could simply poach its talents, what would be the rights, the remedy?

We will hear a lot more about this problem in the future and will need solutions that respect the substantive rights of creators.

