West Hollywood City Council Approves Resolution in Support of Virginia State’s Certification of Ratification





25 January 2021 The City of West Hollywood City Council, at its regular meeting on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, unanimously passed a resolution in support of the certification of the ratification by the State of Virginia of the amendment relating to the equal rights (ERA). The resolution calls on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to ask the National Archivist to certify ratification.

ERA is a proposed amendment to the United States Constitution aimed at ensuring legal gender equality and prohibiting discrimination based on sex. First proposed by the National Woman’s Party (NWP) in 1923 under the leadership of feminist Alice Paul, it took more than four decades for the ERA to be presented to Congress under the leadership of US Representative Bella Abzug of New York and feminists Betty Friedan and Gloria Steinem. It won the required two-thirds of the required votes in the United States House of Representatives in October 1971 and was approved by the United States Senate in March 1972 and sent to the states for ratification. California was one of 35 states to ratify, but the ERA failed to meet the threshold by its deadline. Ratification was required in 38 states before 1979. The deadline was extended to 1982, but the effort was short by three states. In 2017, Nevada became the first state to ratify the ERA after the two deadlines expired, and Illinois followed in 2018. In January 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed a resolution ratifying the ERA. ERA, making Virginia the 38th state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment. . Experts and advocates recognize legal uncertainty over the consequences of ratifying Virginia since the three-quarters deadline, or 38 of the 50 states, expired to approve the ERA.

“After nearly a century of development, I stand with women and feminist allies across the country to declare: this is the year for the Equal Rights Amendment to become constitutional,” West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath said. “Virginia’s ratification of the ERA has so far served as a symbolic victory. Now is the time to cross the finish line. The former presidential administration prevented the National Archivist from certifying the ERA, and the former Attorney General opposed ratifications. from Nevada, Illinois and Virginia. I, along with tens of millions of women, feel a personal connection to the ratification of the ERA. I was born on the unfair ERA ratification deadline of 1982, but I believe there should not be an expiration of full equality before the law. ERA will ensure that our Constitution recognizes the equal rights of all people, regardless of their gender. It’s a new day. Generations of American women are waiting for this moment. The City of West Hollywood urges the Biden-Harris administration to lead the National Archivist to certify Virginia’s ratification. I look forward to the day when we can say that ERA is now the 28th Amendment to the Constitution, upholding women’s rights. “ “The Equal Rights Amendment is no longer just an idea, it’s reality,” said Council member John M. Erickson. “We must all work together and urge the President, Archivist and Congress to ensure that: Equal rights under the law are not denied or abridged by the United States or any state for reasons of sex. The time has come, with our African American and South Asian First Vice President, let’s continue to break the glass ceiling and finally enshrine equality in the Constitution of the United States. “

The City of West Hollywood has a long history of advocating for women’s rights and equality for all women, and supports women’s rights and policies that positively impact women’s human rights. The City created its Women’s Advisory Council in 1992 to deal with issues relating to advocacy for women’s rights such as economic equality, reproductive rights, violence against women and sexual harassment, and the council makes recommendations to City Council regarding the adoption of programs, policies or ordinances for the benefit of the constituency.

For more information, please contact Andi Lovano, Head of Community and Legislative Affairs for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6333 or [email protected]. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call (323) 848-6496.

