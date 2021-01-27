Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says she will direct Manikarnika Returns





Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi.

Image Credit: Zee Studios

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says she will be directing her upcoming film Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda until she finds someone better to do it. The new film will be a standalone sequel to the original, which will tell the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir. While playing the role of Warrior Queen Lakshmi Bai in the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ranaut took over the management role after the departure of filmmaker Krish. I delivered a Rs100 crore [Rs1 billion] film as a director with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. So I’m going to try to stay as a director unless I find someone better than me for the job, Ranaut said in an interview with The Times of India. Obviously, I will be more than happy to simply act as an actor as I have a lot of responsibilities in terms of other projects that Manikarnika Productions will announce. The pressure is strong but I think I can do a lot. So I’m looking for someone to lead but if not then I’m here I will definitely do it, she added. Ahead of the 2019 film’s release, Krish and Ranaut clashed over Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. At the time, Krish reportedly left the project halfway to direct a different film. However, in later interviews, Krish said it was Ranauts’ interference that forced him out. Ranaut also alleged that actor Sonu Sood quit his role as warrior Maratha Sadashivrao Bhau because he did not want to be led by a woman. However, Sood told Gulf News his side of the story. I’m just sad that she’s making such ridiculous claims that I don’t want to work with a female director. I have already worked with Farah Khan for a good year. So where did this woman card come from? Sex is never a problem for me when it comes to work, Sood said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos