Paul Bettany shocked huge cameo ‘WandaVision’ yet to leak

Paul Bettany appeared on the “Lights Camera Barstool” Podcast this week and teased big things to come for “WandaVision,” including the involvement of a major player whose appearance on the comic book series has yet to be disclosed. Let the speculation begin! Bettany wouldn’t leave any hint at the actor or the character the actor is playing, but whoever happens to be will share some “pretty intense” scenes facing Bettany’s character, Vision. “So much has been leaked, but there is this thing that has been completely hidden that is happening,” Bettany said, expressing enthusiasm for the spoiler that has remained a secret until now. “I work with this actor that I always wanted to work with and we have fireworks together, the scenes are great and I think people are going to be really excited. I’ve always wanted to work with this guy and the scenes are pretty intense. Bettany said of the fourth episode of “WandaVision,” which premieres Jan. 29: “I think spirits are going to explode… You can expect both of these worlds. [the sitcom world and the real world] to have more conflict. I don’t want to say too much about future episodes, but I’ll tell you this, there were more special effects requirements for our TV show than for “Endgame”. “ Related Related “I think they’re going to be overwhelmingly surprised by the end of the series,” Bettany added of the series. “I really think people are going to be like, ‘Oh my God!’ and they’re going to look at the MCU in a whole new light and understand a lot more in which direction it’s moving. While some of the previously announced “WandaVision” cast are yet to appear on the show, most notably Randall Park as “Ant-Man” character Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings as “Thor” favorite Darcy Lewis, it seems. that there are even more casting surprises down the road. Evan Peters’ involvement in the show has been leaked for some time, although no one is sure who the “American Horror Story” veteran is playing. Several “WandaVision” fan theories predict that Marvel characters Mephisto and WonderMan will count in later episodes, so maybe the actor Bettany teases is going after one of those characters. “WandaVision” airs new episodes every Friday on Disney +. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







