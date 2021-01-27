Hollywood, please – please turn these 12 rom-com books into movies





The Wrap Kevin Hart joins Cate Blanchett in video game adaptation Borderlands Kevin Hart has officially joined the cast of Borderlands, the adaptation of the popular video game franchise that will star Cate Blanchett and is directed by Eli Roth. Hart was reportedly first involved in the film in December by The Illuminerdi, and his deal is now closed after months of negotiations. Hart will play Roland, a skilled former soldier turned mercenary, in what will be a more dramatic turn for the comedian. I am delighted to be working with Kevin, Roth said in a statement. Borderlands is a different kind of role for him, and we’re thrilled to wow audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an incredible Roland. Also Read: Kevin Hart Signs Megadeal With Netflix To Play And Produce At Least 4 Borderlands Movies Based On The PC And Console Trilogy From Gearbox Software And Publisher 2K. The series is a visceral first-person shooter and role-playing game about four vault hunters on a planet called Pandora who battle against local bandits and marauders in their search for a hidden vault that would contain advanced extraterrestrial technology. Borderlands games have sold 66 million units sold worldwide, including over 24 million units of Borderlands 2, which is the best-selling title in 2K history. The latest installment, Borderlands 3, launched in September 2019 and was recently released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Borderlands 3 has sold over 11 million units worldwide and has been honored with the award for Best Multiplayer Game at Gamescom 2019 and Best Ongoing Game at Gamescom 2020. The latest draft of the Borderlands movie script is by Chernobyls Craig Mazin. Avi Arad and Ari Arad produce via their Arad Productions banner, Erik Feig also producing via Picturestart. Also Read: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes To Star As Brothers In Netflix Limited Series ‘True Story’ The Movies Executive Producers Are Randy Pitchford, Executive Producer Of The Borderlands Video Game Franchise And Founder Of The Gearbox Entertainment Company, and Strauss Zelnick, President and CEO of Take-Two Interactive. James Myers and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the project on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the film for Arad Productions. Lucy Kitada and Royce Reeves-Darby are overseeing the project for Picturestart. Hart recently signed a massive movie deal with Netflix to star and produce at least four films, after his stand-up special Zero F *** s Given was viewed by 21 million households in its first four weeks and was one of the most watched. special offers on the service. Hell is also visible in Sony’s The Man From Toronto. Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate. Hart is represented by 3 Arts, UTA, Viewpoint and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Read the Original Story Kevin Hart Joins Cate Blanchett in Borderlands Video Game Adaptation to TheWrap

