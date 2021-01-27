Luke Evans to play The Coachman in Disney + ‘s Pinocchio remake | Entertainment





Luke Evans has embarked on the remake of “Pinocchio”. The 41-year-old actor previously played Gaston in the 2017 live-action remake of the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast, and now he’s set to play Coachman’s rascal in the upcoming Disney + movie, Deadline reports. Tom Hanks plays the creator of Pinocchio Geppetto in Robert Zemeckis’ upcoming film. The couple reunited after working together on “Forrest Gump” and “Cast Away”. It has previously been reported that Hanks personally contacted the filmmaker to let him know he would take on the role. Zemeckis will direct and co-write the script. Disney continued its strategy of updating its classic animations, following the success of the “Beauty and the Beast”, “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” revamps. They first released the feature film ‘Pinocchio’ – based on Carlo Collodi’s 1883 novel ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’ – in 1940. A separate ‘Pinocchio’ film is also in development at Netflix with Guillermo del Toro directing. Newcomer Gregory Mann will star in the stop-motion film and be joined by a star-studded ensemble including Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton and Christoph Waltz. The film will be a darker version of the story, which will take place during the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy and explore how Pinocchio, a wooden puppet, struggles to meet his father’s expectations. Meanwhile, Luke will reprise his role as Gaston for an upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series on Disney +. Josh Gad will be playing LeFou from the 2017 film again and Luke has previously admitted that he is determined to work alongside the “ Frozen ” star again. When asked if his connection to Josh was the reason he was playing Gaston again, he replied, “Oh, absolutely. Josh and I, even when we were working on ‘Beauty and the Beast’, I was remember, as human beings, we loved each other. We made each other laugh, we respected each other’s talent and we had a great time. “Even then, we were talking about what we could do and wanted to find another project. We have been looking for projects and scripts, ideas and concepts for several years.

