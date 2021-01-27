Daily show presides over Fox News and Donald Trump divorce trial (video)





Tuesday’s Daily Show examined the rift between Donald Trump and Fox News that emerged last year and, for the moment at least, appears to be continuing, and to help resolve the issues, the shows have presided over the divorce proceedings. from the former president and his once favorite news channel. Daily Show host Trevor Noah kicked things off by reminding viewers of the good times. For four years, they treated Trump like a white lady treats his dog: he was a good boy, and if he peed you, it was your fault, Noah joked. But then, Noah said, sometimes between Trump’s re-election campaign and his insurgency campaign, the relationship deteriorated. Of course, he was referring to Trumps ‘anger that Fox News was the first to call Arizona for Trump and, for the most part, didn’t fully support Trumps’ attempts to steal the 2020 election. . Trump actually started denigrate Fox News at its rallies and on social media, and began promoting rival conservative cable networks like OAN and Newsmax, which typically focused on promoting Trump lies and election conspiracy theories. Many Trump supporters have apparently dropped Fox News at his behest, and while that may not be the only factor, Fox’s ratings have fallen sharply since November. Reflecting on this, Noah joked that the Trump-Fox News split was going to make a really good drama in the courtroom. And then The Daily Show rolled out its own version called Trump v Fox News, featuring Roy Wood Jr. as a judge, Desi Lydic as an attorney for Fox News, and Michael Kosta as an attorney for Trumps. Among the strong points: The Fox News lawyer complained: My client has suffered too long with a lying racist partner who incites insurgency. They want to find a lying racist partner who does not incite insurgency. In response, Trumps’ attorney complained that my client spent four years promoting fox news shows wherever he went, rallies, international summits, other Fox News shows. And what did Fox News do in return? They refused to call the 2020 election for him. Just because Joe Biden won. The story continues Later, Trumps’ attorney demanded custody of the Republican Party, but the Fox News legal team did not get it. Absolutely not. It was owned by Fox before the relationship, the lawyer for Lydics Fox News said. It can only have the MAGA base. I’m talking about the Trump tattoos live streaming base, the ones who haven’t combed their beards since the mid-90s. It’s not fair, Kostas Trump’s lawyer replied. None of these rioters will even be able to vote from prison in the next election. We want the whole party. Shortly after, the Trumps team even applied for custody of Fox personalities including Brian Kilmeade, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, who unlike Trumps, biological children are the ones he loves. Mr. Trump’s lifestyle simply cannot give them the stability they need to thrive, Fox News countered. Ultimately, Justice Woods declares the rule of hell for whoever came with the biggest bribe. There are more, and you can watch all of the above now. Read the original story Daily show presides over Fox News and Donald Trump divorce trial (video) At TheWrap

