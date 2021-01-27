Japan’s box office fell 45% to $ 1.38 billion in 2020





01:19 PST 01/27/2021



by



Patrick brzeski



Thanks to the chaos COVID-19 has created on Hollywood release schedules, American films have taken their weakest share of the modern-day Japanese box office. Western films only grossed $ 328 million, down 71%.

Japan’s box office fell more than 45% in 2020, after the new conronvirus pandemic briefly shut down cinemas nationwide and weighed on film showings for much of the year. Total ticket sales revenue reached $ 1.38 billion (143.3 billion yen), from $ 2.39 billion (261 billion yen) in 2019, which set an all-time high. . The results put Japan just behind North America, which achieved sales of $ 2.3 billion, as the third largest film territory in the world. For the first time ever, China, which quickly recovered from the pandemic in the fourth quarter of 2020, took the top spot, generating $ 3.13 billion in ticket sales. But even though Japan placed third overall, the country’s box office weathered the pandemic significantly better than the major US and Chinese markets. Ticket revenues in North America fell 70% from the previous year, while those in China fell 68.2%. Thanks to the chaos that COVID-19 has created on Hollywood release schedules, U.S. films took their weakest share of the modern-day Japanese box office in 2020.), down 71% from 1, 09 billion dollars (119 billion yen) the previous year, the highest figure since 2004. Japanese cinemas began to close in mid-April 2020 after the Tokyo government declared a national emergency in response to the country’s first major wave of novel coronavirus infections. In mid-May, however, major Japanese multiplexes were staging a cautious reopening, even though some social distancing and hygiene requirements were in place. Movie operators then got a big boost from the hit performance of the local anime favorite. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the movie: Mugen Train. Produced by Tokyo-based studio Ubisoft, the film set a new all-time Japanese box office record, earning $ 352.5 million (36.55 billion yen). Adapted from a blockbuster manga and animated television series, the blockbuster overtook Hayao Miyazaki’s beloved classicAbducted as if by magic(2001), which had been at the top of the all-time charts for two decades with a total transport of 31.68 billion yen. Hollywood’s biggest novelty in Japan last year was Warner Bros’ Principle with a modest $ 26.3 million. The bragging rights of the biggest new non-Japanese release went to Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which grossed $ 45.7 million. Despite this difficult year, global distributors will rejoice that the total number of movie screens in Japan actually increased slightly in 2020, suggesting that a strong theatrical rebound should be achievable as the pandemic subsides. According to the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan, the country had 3,616 operating screens in 2020, up from 3,583 screens in 2019. ‘Demon Slayer’ surpasses ‘Spirited Away’ to become Japan’s biggest box office hit







