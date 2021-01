Kangana alleges ‘Gandagi’ in Bollywood as she denounces farmer violence

The actress took to Twitter to denounce the farmers, whom she called “terrorists,” and criticized people, including actors, for their support and actions, which she said led to widespread violence.

Bombay:Actress Kangana Ranaut is troubled by footage of the Delhi Republic Day farmers’ protest and slammed Bollywood on Wednesday for supposedly hiding behind the entertainment costume and causing terrorism and violence. The actress took to Twitter to denounce the farmers, whom she called “terrorists,” and criticized people, including actors, for their support and actions, which she said led to widespread violence. “I did my best to avoid this but I failed…. I might be a spec in the scheme of things but my failure is huge…. at least that’s how it is…. my head hangs in shame. I could not protect the integrity of my nation. I’m nobody yet, I’m everyone… and I’m a failure today, ”Kangana said. When a user flagged an account saying, “A bollywood PR instagram account @instantbolly with over 6 million followers has long launched its propaganda, it should be pointed out,” Kangana slammed the industry. “This is the bollywood gandagi that needs to be cleaned up immediately. Sneakily hiding behind the costume of entertainment and causing terrorism and violence, put them in jail if there is not even an iota of public order left in this country, these termites are gnawing at the bones of Bharat, ”he said. she declared. One user criticized singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh for supporting farmers. To this, Kangana responded, “The problem is, we still think we have to enlighten them on what they are supporting as if it will transform it. Of course, they know what they are doing. Danke ki chot pe they hoisted the flag of Khalistan on the Red Fort, the truth is that it is the jungle Raj jiski lathi uskibhains and they had the lathi. When a user said, “Kangna was right, these people are not farmers !! This pic is a tight sIap on @diljitdosanjh, the actress replied, “It’s not a tight slap on @diljitdosanjh’s face, that’s what he wanted. He got what he wanted and this nation gave him this on a platter. Kangana believes that “the message is clear that no progress or no reform will be allowed to us, terrorism will decide the fate of this nation, not of its government”. In another tweet, Kangana urged the government to act. “The CAA is on hold after so much terror. I am sure the Farmers Bill will also be rejected, as a democracy we have chosen a nationalist government but the multinationals are winning. Black day for India, please implement these laws ASAP and save our democracy @PMOIndia, ”she wrote.







