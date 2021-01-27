Bollywood brothers and sisters who share the love of theater – Telangana Today English





When aspiring actor Isabelle Kaif recently unveiled the first look of his upcoming film, fans quickly found a resemblance to his famous sister, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. For years, Bollywood has seen siblings entertain audiences with their acting skills, and the list just keeps growing. There are many young people who are ready to make their acting debuts or who have recently made a name for themselves, just like their illustrious brothers and sisters. Isabelle and Katrina Kaif Isabelle, who has been visible in the Bollywood circuit for a while now, will star in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed opposite Pulkit Samrat, as a girl from Agra.

Meanwhile, Katrina continues to be one of Bollywood's most popular actresses, nearly two decades after making her film debut, with the 2003 release, Boom. Katrina has also established herself as one of Bollywood's most popular dancers, with hits like Chikni Chameli (Agneepath), Sheila ki jawaani (Tees Maar Khan) and Kamli (Dhoom 3). Ahan and Athiya Shetty They are the children of action hero Suniel Shetty. Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero and has been seen in Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. Although she has yet to make it big in Bollywood, her younger brother Ahan is set to hit the big screen with Tadap, a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic drama RX 100. Nupur and Kriti Sanon Kriti has remained busy since her Hindi film debut in 2014 with Heropanti. Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 are some of the films she has been seen in. Meanwhile, Nupur is also taking the Bollywood route. She starred alongside Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the music video for the song Filhall. There have been reports of production houses interested in his casting. Sunny and Vicky Kaushal Vicky landed her first leading role in the critically acclaimed film Masaan (2015). Then his strong on-screen presence in Raazi and Sanju, despite limited footage, drew attention. In 2019, he played an army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike, which made him an idiot. Sunny debuted in 2016 with Sunshine Music Tours And Travels, then starred in Gold, with Akshay Kumar and Amit Sadh as co-actors. Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi Saqib made his acting debut in 2011 with Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. The brother-sister duo worked as co-stars in the 2017 film Dobaara: See Your Evil. Meanwhile, Huma became popular with the 2012 film series, Gangs Of Wasseypur. Now she's ready to make her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead. In 2017, she also starred in the British film Viceroy's House. Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Anil Kapoor and his brother Sanjay Kapoor have been in the industry for decades, and now they are Anil's children – his daughter Sonam and son Harsh Varrdhan. Sonam had a big launch with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007, but the film was bombed. Younger brother Harsh Varrdhan is relatively new to the theater business. After his debut with the 2016 no-show Mirzya, he starred in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and made an appearance in the recent AK Vs AK.







