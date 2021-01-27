Can a male actor act after marriage? Shraddha Srinath’s posts challenge stereotypes





Shraddha has applied the tiring questions that are asked of actresses when they announce their marriage plan to Varun Dhawan and she is on the point.

Actor Shraddha Srinath, recently seen in Tamil movie Maara, is known to express her opinion. On Instagram, Shraddha’s recent tongue-in-cheek articles, published in story form, about Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan marrying his girlfriend Natasha Dalal caught the attention of fans. And although Shraddha was joking, she certainly had a valid point to make. In her first post, Shraddha mimicked the common reaction actresses get when announcing their wedding plans. Only she was talking about Varun Dhawan and it obviously sounded absurd when applied to a male actor as they are not stereotypical like their female counterparts: Another good actor bites the dust. Sad that we won’t see him on screen again. Obviously, his wife and in-laws won’t be okay with him acting with other heroines. Maybe he’ll switch to making male films? But how to reconcile personal and professional life. Tough. He will miss him. Congratulations, Varun, she wrote. In response to some irritated Varun Dhawan supporters who clearly missed the point she was making, Shraddha later wrote: I took a jibe at the Patriarchate yesterday. I just changed my gender. And that sounded like a joke, right? It struck you as absurd when I said that an actor will have to retire from work because he is getting married. Why doesn’t it seem so absurd when the same assumptions are made about an actress? she asked. When actor Samantha announced that she was getting married to Naga Chaitanya, she said film deals started to dry up because producers and directors believed she would stop acting after the wedding. Recently when actor Kajal Aggarwal said that she was going to marry her boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu, she added that she would continue to act, anticipating that the question would be put to her. Actor Sayyeshaa, who married actor Arya, also had to make it clear that she would continue to star in films after the wedding. Several Bollywood actresses continued to act after the wedding. While it’s less common in the south, many more prominent women are choosing not to let their personal lives interfere with their film careers. Some like Manju Warrier and Jyotika made strong comebacks while others like Sruthi Hariharan and Rima Kallingal continued their respective careers without long breaks. Also Read: Yes Samantha Is Married: Can The Media Now Stop Asking Her If She Will Keep Acting?







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos