ARMY Goes Gaga Over Jungkook’s Long Hairstyle – See Tweets

Big Hit Entertainment released a preview of Winter Package 2021 a few hours ago and BTS ARMY are thrilled with the new video. Although they can’t stop gushing at their idols, but the one taking over social media is Jeon Jungkook. BTS ARMY goes crazy over Jungkook’s long hairstyle. Fans are loving this new look from Jungkook and took to their Twitter handles to congratulate him and give him some love. BTS ARMY is sharing footage continuously as you read this. This is Jungkook’s fan mania. BTS’s Maknae enjoys a huge fan following among the masses and is always the center of attention due to his adorable demeanor. Also Read – BTS Agency issues stern warning to those who defame Jungkook over rumors of dating a tattoo artist

Speaking of the Winter Pack preview that Big Hit Entertainment shared, we see the septet lighting a match. They are all seen wearing dark clothes. The camera focuses on everyone as they light the matches, and then we have a cut to the winter season in which we see the septet in woolen clothing. The friendliness of the whole group is on a whole new level. To see them enjoy the winter season in all their kindness is simply amazing. The winter package gives the army hope that all will be well. In the meantime, check out the mania behind Jeon Jungkook below:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Jungkook shared a selfie on BTS’s Twitter account. It went viral pretty early on. In the picture we see Jeon Jungkook sporting a blonde hairstyle. You could see him sulking by clicking on the image. And her adorable character couldn’t get more adorable as her pout also shows off her bunny teeth. BTS’s Jeon Jungkook fans go crazy over the selfie. They gushed over the Maknae of the boy group BTS. They shared cute GIFs and emoticons and shared videos with Jungkook.

