Entertainment
ARMY Goes Gaga Over Jungkook’s Long Hairstyle – See Tweets
Big Hit Entertainment released a preview of Winter Package 2021 a few hours ago and BTS ARMY are thrilled with the new video. Although they can’t stop gushing at their idols, but the one taking over social media is Jeon Jungkook. BTS ARMY goes crazy over Jungkook’s long hairstyle. Fans are loving this new look from Jungkook and took to their Twitter handles to congratulate him and give him some love. BTS ARMY is sharing footage continuously as you read this. This is Jungkook’s fan mania. BTS’s Maknae enjoys a huge fan following among the masses and is always the center of attention due to his adorable demeanor.
Speaking of the Winter Pack preview that Big Hit Entertainment shared, we see the septet lighting a match. They are all seen wearing dark clothes. The camera focuses on everyone as they light the matches, and then we have a cut to the winter season in which we see the septet in woolen clothing. The friendliness of the whole group is on a whole new level. To see them enjoy the winter season in all their kindness is simply amazing. The winter package gives the army hope that all will be well. In the meantime, check out the mania behind Jeon Jungkook below:
He looks gorgeous as always # #JUNGKOOK # pic.twitter.com/iiOvRS6dHM
– (@ jjk7archive) January 27, 2021
#jeonjungkook#JUNGKOOK# BTSWinterPackage2021# winterpackage2021#WINTERPACKAGE pic.twitter.com/sZK66nCNbD
– Eyelashes (@ Lash75052089) January 27, 2021
# ?? #JUNGKOOK #Jungkook #jungkook #JeonJungkook #btsjungkook #JK #BTS # # # #JungkookWorldDomination @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ycV5sVLFJm
– JJK_9791 (@ JJungKook_9791) January 27, 2021
I was just browsing my bookmarks and thought it deserves the light of day again ?????????#JUNGKOOK #ILAND @BTS_twt #BTSARMY https://t.co/IeVHoXyWcx
– JinsMoonMarie? (@ Mom4BTS) January 27, 2021
OHH MY YOONKOOK HEART FALLS @BTS_twt ? #SUCK #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/DbhePhywl6
– KIM AGUST D? (@ _jungKOOKIE13) January 27, 2021
?? – 2021 W ????? ??????#bts #jk #jungkook ??@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/q8gXbGKISg
– / (@ tackluv97) January 27, 2021
? ?#JUNGKOOK @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/EVVr68OhUM
– NJSJYGHSJMTHJK (@ 7littledrawers) January 27, 2021
#jungkook # # # #BTS# @bts_twt https://t.co/IMOvbagtTx
– 970901200930? (@sapphirebalm) January 27, 2021
Meanwhile, a few days ago, Jungkook shared a selfie on BTS’s Twitter account. It went viral pretty early on. In the picture we see Jeon Jungkook sporting a blonde hairstyle. You could see him sulking by clicking on the image. And her adorable character couldn’t get more adorable as her pout also shows off her bunny teeth. BTS’s Jeon Jungkook fans go crazy over the selfie. They gushed over the Maknae of the boy group BTS. They shared cute GIFs and emoticons and shared videos with Jungkook.
Expect to see more of Jeon Jungkook in Winter Package? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));
$(".cmntbox").toggle();
});
});
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]