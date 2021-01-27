Bollywood actor Abhay Deol slams pay movie reviews

Abhay Deol in “Line of Descent”.

Indian actor Abhay Deols’ latest Indo-American production, Line of Descent, hitting theaters in the United Arab Emirates on January 28, has had a staged release on various platforms around the world.

In India and some US territories, the crime thriller was released in 2019 on the Zee5 streaming platform, but UAE audiences will be able to watch its film on the big screen this weekend in local cinemas.

Deol promises his film will be worth watching in cinemas, which have been facing a crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic hit around the world, which has led to movie theaters being closed to stem the ‘epidemic.

This thriller isn’t your Bollywood movie, it’s not your regular fare, Deol promises on a Zoom call from Los Angeles.

Line of Descent is presented as a criminal saga around three warring siblings (Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, and Ali Haji) who fight for power as they engage in shady land deals in Delhi.

Award-winning actor Deol, whose credits include a mix of blockbusters like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Socha Na Tha, as well as heartwarming films like Shanghai, plays a cop just determined to put these men behind bars. Veteran actor Prem Chopra plays the power-hungry patriarch.

Excerpts from our interview with Deol as we talk about his career, his lack of faith in critics and surviving the industry without being part of a Bollywood clique

The descent line circling around three warring siblings from a Mafia family instantly reminded me of the iconic Hollywood movie Godfather Your Thoughts?

Whenever a movie deals with mafia and politics, you can’t help but think of The Godfather. This film set the tone for every film that followed it, as The Godfather is such a benchmark. In my case, any series about big business families reminds me of Dallas [hit American TV series from the 80s] instantly even though they have no similarity to it.

Have you read the reviews that came to you after its release in India and were they fair?

Honestly, I stopped reading the reviews. Many critics from India are often political and paid. The critics and the critics have also lost their credibility. I come from a space where I saw what critics are like in India and I completely stopped their critics. Also this movie came out ago some time and I am now working on other projects.

We are living in strange times. This film premieres in the United Arab Emirates in theaters although it has already been released on some platforms in India

It is not unusual for a film to be distributed in parts and its release spread out over time is normal. In India, the reason they want simultaneous release is because of the piracy issue. This is an Indo-American independent production, and American films do not face this piracy problem as much as the Bollywood industry.

The boom in streaming platforms has caused actors like you to be inundated with choices. Do you think it’s a great time to be an artist today?

It’s a good time to be an artist and it’s something I wouldn’t have said maybe a few years ago. This is especially true for Bollywood and Hollywood. If diversity didn’t have a chance in Bollywood in terms of skin color and ethnicity and if individuality wasn’t given in Bollywood, we wouldn’t be in this space. Imagine if we were to just conform to what a hero is in Bollywood movies.

The kind of people who now have a break from Bollywood is because we have these OTT platforms. Once the OTT platforms arrived, it wasn’t just about the hero and heroine anymore. The OTTs required different content from the formula. The Bollywood industry solidified a formula that sold well and didn’t want to come out of that box. They just wanted to play this winning formula, but the OTTs are keen to build their own audience. So now you have actors who don’t conform to the booming Bollywood hero prototype. They are taking center stage because you now have choices. As an actor, you no longer need to be part of the cliques that hold power in Bollywood. You don’t need to work for studios either.

You were never part of a Bollywood clique or gang, but you lived to tell your story.

I am alive and successful! I didn’t compromise once with what I thought. It’s hard not to be part of a clique, especially in a society that follows traditions so strictly. Even the Bollywood compliance formula is only part of the tradition they came from Believe me, it took me longer to get to where I am. But what I have today is mine and no one can take it away from me. It is an extremely stimulating position. I am not responding to anyone.

Your mantra that I answer nobody would sit well on t-shirts as a slogan

Yes, but on the back of my T-shirt it will be fine Except mom.

Coming back to your movie, what does Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser do in a Hindi movie?

Brendan is a fabulous actor and he fits well in this movie. Hes experimenting here and he got down there. It is a very vulnerable position. He’s not in his safe zone, but he’s trying something different and he’s done right.

So isn’t that that symbolic white dude in an all-brown cast?

His character as a foreign arms dealer in India is unusual, but it works in his favor. Imagine a white man in the middle of Delhi. It is not uncommon for whites to work in India. But the question remains how many of them work in the underworld? It made sense that if we had a Western arms dealer, why not ask someone like Brendan Fraser to play that role. It has been a privilege to act alongside him. It has nothing to do with what you’ve seen him do before.

As the producer of this film, were you involved in the casting? It’s a random cast

I wouldn’t say random, but unexpected.

