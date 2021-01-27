



The double nods for Blige, Erivo and now maybe Odom are a sign of the increased opportunities for black performers in the film. Additionally, if Odom becomes a double nominee, Hell becomes the second actor to do so for a movie in which he or she plays a real life character. From 1934 when the Oscars presented their award for Best Original Song, until 2016, no one ever received nominations for acting and songwriting in the same year. This is in part due to the fact that years ago singer-songwriters generally didn’t write their own material, but relied on the work of professional songwriters. Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, and Doris Day are forever tied to Oscar-winning songs, but they weren’t involved in their writing. This started to change in the mid-1970s. Barbra Streisand has straddled both eras. Seven songs from movies she starred in received Oscar nominations for Best Original Song. She didn’t write or co-write the first three, but she co-wrote two of the last four.

Here are 15 actors who got nods for songwriting, but missed nods for those movies. If one of these actors had also been nominated for the comedian, he would have become – and not Blige – the first to achieve this remarkable feat of double nomination. Keith Carradine: The actor won the 1975 Oscar for Im Easy’s Nashville but missed out on a Best Supporting Actor for his role as Tom Frank in the ensemble film. Barbra Streisand: The star won the 1976 Oscar for composing Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born) for this film, but missed out on a best actress sign for her role as Esther Hoffman Howard. Twenty years later, Streisand was nominated to co-write I Final Found Someone de The mirror has two sides but once again missed a sign of the best actress for her role as Rose Morgan-Larkin. Paul Jabara: The songwriter and actor won the 1978 Oscar for writing Last Dance by Thank God, it’s Friday but missed a supporting actor for his comedic role as Carl, a short-sighted amorous discogoer.

Dolly Parton: The country legend received a Best Song sign for Nine to Five from the 1980 film of the same name in which she starred with theater pros Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, but missed a wink for Best Supporting Actress for her engaging performance as Doralee Rhodes. Willie Nelson: Country legend received a better nod for On the Road Again from the 1980 film Pink honeysuckle, in which he starred alongside Dyan Cannon, but missed a nod to Best Actor for his role as Buck Bonham. Janet Jackson: The star received Best Original Song for co-writing Again from the 1993 John Singleton film Poetic justice, in which she starred with 2Pac, but missed a nod to Best Actress for her role as Judge LaRue.

Bjrk: The musician received a best song sign for Ive Seen It All from A dancer in the night (2000) but was skipped for Best Actress for her lead role as Selma Jekov. Eminem: The rapper won the 2002 Oscar for Lose Yourself’s co-writing of the semi-autobiographical 8 miles but missed a nod from Best Actor to play Jimmy B-Rabbit Smith Jr. Michael McKean: The actor was nominated to co-write A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow for A mighty wind (2003) but missed a nod for his role as Jerry Palter.

Jordan houston iii (Juicy J) and Paul Beauregard (DJ Paul): The Three 6 Mafia rappers shared the 2005 award for co-writing Its Hard Out Here for a Pimp from Hustle & Flow, but they each missed out on Best Supporting Actor for their roles as Tigga and RL, respectively. Glen hansard and Marketa Irglova: The then couple won the 2007 Oscar for Falling Slowly from Once but missed nods for Best Actor and Best Actress for their roles as Guy and Girl, respectively.

Ryan Bingham: The musician won the 2009 Oscar for co-writing The Weary Kind of Mad heart but missed out on a supporting actor for his lead role in Tony and the Renegades, bowling backup group. Common: The hip-hop star won the 2014 Oscar for co-writing Glory from Selma but missed a nod from a supporting actor for his role as civil rights leader James Bevel.

