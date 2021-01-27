Glenn Close says it might be cool to never win an Oscar





Glenn Close said “it could be cool” never to win an Oscar.

The 74-year-old won seven nominations for best actress but never won.

“Is it better to ride a wheelchair and get the Lifetime Achievement Award?” she asked Pete Davidson on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Glenn Close racked up the most Oscar nominations without ever winning, but the 74-year-old has now said she thinks “it might be cool” to never win. The seven-time nominee was asked about her rocky relationship with the Oscars during an interview with Pete Davidson for Variety’s Actors on Actors annual series. “What can we do to get you an Oscar?” Davidson said. “We must have the Internet to help you because you deserve seven!” In response, Close said, “Is it better to ride a wheelchair and get the Lifetime Achievement Award? You don’t have to give a speech.” “It’s beyond me,” she continued. “I don’t know what to say about it. I just have to keep doing what’s right. You’ve blossomed in your work, and that’s the process for me. It’s what feeds my soul, but it is. is really good when other people like it. “

Glenn Close attends the 2019 Oscars.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP





She added, “Maybe it would be cool never to have one. I wouldn’t mind getting rolled over when I’m old and drooling, and I have a gray wig to cover my bald head.” Close was first nominated for Best Actress in 1983 for “The world according to Garp”, his first performance on the big screen. And she’s picked three Golden Globes, three Tony Awards, and three Emmys over her four-decade career as an actor in film and theater. She won her last Oscar nomination for her performance in the 2017 drama “The Wife”, but was defeated by Olivia Colman who won for her portrayal of Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’ period comedy “The Favorite “. Later in her conversation with Davidson, Close revealed that she kept her entire wardrobe from the 1996 movie “101 Dalmatians” thanks to a contractual agreement with Disney. She said: “I had in my contract that I have to keep all of my costumes that I wore in the movie,” Close revealed. “Then when they found out how expensive they were, they were upset that it was in my contract. They wanted to make another copy, another set, for me. I said no.

