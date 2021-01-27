Ananya Panday is making headlines with her upcoming film, Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film is an action entertainer and will see the actress in a completely different role from her previous projects. Speaking about the filming schedule, a source close to the actress revealed, “Ananya will start Liger’s next filming schedule in the second week of February. Filming will take place in Mumbai.”

The actress has been on a roll since her debut and has left a strong imprint on the hearts of audiences. With Liger, Ananya will also make his debut in regional cinema, which is a remarkable achievement for any actor, this too early in his career. The actress is billed as the shining star of Bollywood for all the right reasons, and Liger will prove again his courage as a versatile performer.

Except Liger, the actress will also be seen in the upcoming director of Shakun Batra, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

