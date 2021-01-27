Nominations for awards season have started! Netflix The white tiger The 2021 star actor Adarsh ​​Gourav was nominated for Best Male Role at the 36th Independent Spirit Awards. The disciple of filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane was nominated in the Best International Feature Film category.

Laverne Cox, Barry Jenkins and Olivia Wilde announced the nominations on Tuesday, January 26. The 36th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will air on April 22, three days before the Oscars.

The white tiger is a story about Balram Halwai (Adarsh ​​Gourav) which chronicles his epic and dark and humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, he tries to become a pilot for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who have just returned from America. Society trained Balram to be a servant thing, so he made himself indispensable to his wealthy masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes how far they are going to go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master. Based on the New York Times bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize winning novel.

The disciple, written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane and produced by Vivek Gomber of Zoo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., screened at the 58th New York Film Festival as part of the prestigious Main Slate.

