Katie Price shows off her new, even shorter hair, says she’s going for a more sophisticated look now





KATIE Price showed off her new, even shorter hair exclusively at The Sun – revealing that she now goes for a "more sophisticated look". The 42-year-old star had already debuted a sleek new bob after cutting her hair for charity. 6 Katie cut her hair even shorter in an attempt to look 'more sophisticated' Credit: The Sun But now she's gone even shorter, hoping the look will help her be taken more seriously after her BBC documentary. Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Katie told us, "I want to be taken more seriously, this is my new look. "I think I look more mature with shorter hair, but I'll always experiment with wigs when I want to." In new snaps, Katie's trendy hairstyle has been cut to her jawline, with the short locks framing her face perfectly. 6 Exclusive photos of the sun show her locks clipped to her jawline Credit: The Sun 6 However, Katie said she would 'always experiment with wigs' Credit: The Sun 6 Her BBC documentary with her son Harvey aired this week Credit: w8media The chop comes just days after the mother-of-five wowed BBC viewers with her touching documentary on her eldest son Harvey, 18, as they prepared to enter residential college. Harvey And Me made viewers cry as she shared how Katie cares for the teenager, born with various disabilities, including autism and Prader-Willi syndrome. The hour-long special was so emotional that TV presenter Richard Madeley called on Katie to be on the New Year's Honors list for her maternity services. He said: "We just watched Katie Price's BBC2 doco. This woman should be in the next New Years Honors list for maternity services. 6 The star now hopes to be taken more seriously Credit: BBC 6 She won big praise for the hour-long special Credit: BBC Harvey Price bangs his head against a door after being 'triggered by a loud noise' in BBC One documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me "What a testament to the pure selfless power of motherly love. Completely blown away by her." Fans flocked to the Twitter post to share their agreement, admitting the documentary had skewed their perception of the former glamor model. Katie shared her grief explaining that Harvey is going to destroy his house because of his conditions, with the sound of the doors closing being one of his biggest triggers. She also spoke of her fears that Harvey will be held in a mental health facility, as well as her concern that he will not be able to cope with his death.







