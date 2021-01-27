Christina Anstead changes her name on Instagram after divorce from Ant Anstead

Christina Anstead goes back to her roots.

The 37-year-old “Christina on the Coast” star made a subtle change on Instagram, reverting to her maiden name Christina Haack in the midst of her divorce from Ant Anstead.

However, the grip of the HGTV star Account still bears the last name of her former husband.

Christina’s personal life has undergone many changes since September, when she first announced on the social media platform that she and Anstead had made the “difficult decision” to end their marriage.

Earlier this month, “Flip or Flop” co-host showcased a new Maya Angelou-inspired tattoo that reads “Still I Rise” in black cursive across the middle of her back. She also showed off an adorable addition to her family: a new Rottweiler puppy. Ant, meanwhile, has spoken openly about the split, recently revealing that a split was not what he wanted.

“I think everyone knows it wasn’t my decision,” Ant previously told People magazine. “It really hit me.”

Christina, meanwhile, is “doing very well” as she navigates the split, her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa said this month. The exes still serve as co-hosts of their hit HGTV show “Flip or Flop”.

It appears Christina and Tarek have mastered the co-parenting of their two children – daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. She and Ant also share time with their 16-month-old son Hudson. Over the weekend, Christina shared a selfie with little Hudson in what appears to be a hot tub.

“Cold weather spa days are the best days,” the TV personality in the photo said.

Right before the New Year, Christina announced that she would take a step back from Instagram to “be present” with loved ones during the holidays.

She was also criticized shortly before when social media trolls claimed she was an ‘absent mother’.

“When I am told ‘you must be an absent mother because you are not with your children’ – smh (shakes her head),” Christina reacted at the time. “Wake up people. I hardly post any more … and I don’t want to post my kids every day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent. For that.”

Christina argued that the lack of photographic evidence of her time spent with her children did not justify the charges she was receiving.

“It means the opposite – I am with them – I am present,” she said. “So stop shaming parents, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose from. My point is – when you see things here, take it all with a grain of salt. There is a lot. of filters and fake smiles. I “We’ve all been guilty of faking it. We all struggle – some of us are just better at” hiding it. “

Christina and Ant started dating in 2017 and tied the knot a year later in a ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif.