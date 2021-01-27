Entertainment
Christina Anstead changes her name on Instagram after divorce from Ant Anstead
Christina Anstead goes back to her roots.
The 37-year-old “Christina on the Coast” star made a subtle change on Instagram, reverting to her maiden name Christina Haack in the midst of her divorce from Ant Anstead.
However, the grip of the HGTV star Account still bears the last name of her former husband.
Christina’s personal life has undergone many changes since September, when she first announced on the social media platform that she and Anstead had made the “difficult decision” to end their marriage.
CHRISTINA ANSTEAD REVEALS NEW MAYA ANGELOU INSPIRED BACK TATTOO AMID HUSBAND’S ANT
Earlier this month, “Flip or Flop” co-host showcased a new Maya Angelou-inspired tattoo that reads “Still I Rise” in black cursive across the middle of her back. She also showed off an adorable addition to her family: a new Rottweiler puppy. Ant, meanwhile, has spoken openly about the split, recently revealing that a split was not what he wanted.
“I think everyone knows it wasn’t my decision,” Ant previously told People magazine. “It really hit me.”
Christina, meanwhile, is “doing very well” as she navigates the split, her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa said this month. The exes still serve as co-hosts of their hit HGTV show “Flip or Flop”.
It appears Christina and Tarek have mastered the co-parenting of their two children – daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. She and Ant also share time with their 16-month-old son Hudson. Over the weekend, Christina shared a selfie with little Hudson in what appears to be a hot tub.
CHRISTINA ANSTEAD REFLECTS ON LESSONS LEARNED IN 2020, HOW SHE WAS DESPITE TIMES: CANT DENY TRUTH
“Cold weather spa days are the best days,” the TV personality in the photo said.
Right before the New Year, Christina announced that she would take a step back from Instagram to “be present” with loved ones during the holidays.
She was also criticized shortly before when social media trolls claimed she was an ‘absent mother’.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“When I am told ‘you must be an absent mother because you are not with your children’ – smh (shakes her head),” Christina reacted at the time. “Wake up people. I hardly post any more … and I don’t want to post my kids every day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent. For that.”
Christina argued that the lack of photographic evidence of her time spent with her children did not justify the charges she was receiving.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“It means the opposite – I am with them – I am present,” she said. “So stop shaming parents, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose from. My point is – when you see things here, take it all with a grain of salt. There is a lot. of filters and fake smiles. I “We’ve all been guilty of faking it. We all struggle – some of us are just better at” hiding it. “
Christina and Ant started dating in 2017 and tied the knot a year later in a ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]